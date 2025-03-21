Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Laugh with Comedian Rita Rudner and support the Sedona International Film Festival

ABC15's Nick Ciletti caught up with her to talk about her career and the event
Rita Rudner
Dan Steinberg/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Comedienne Rita Rudner arrives at the 2011 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Rita Rudner
Posted

SEDONA, AZ — She is one of Hollywood's favorite funny ladies - and she's making a stop in Arizona for a great cause!

Comedian Rita Rudner is performing Thursday, March 27 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, all to support the Sedona International Film Festival.

For more than 30 years, the Sedona International Film Festival has shined a spotlight on documentaries, shorts, independent films, and so much more, all while supporting filmmakers and artists in our community and beyond.

At 15, Rudner graduated high school and left her home in Miami to become a Broadway dancer in New York City. Although ballet may have been her first love, fate had different plans for Rudner!

ABC15's Nick Ciletti caught up with Rudner to talk more about her legendary career:

Ciletti: You started at a time when there weren't a lot of female comics...
Rudner: That's why I did it!
Ciletti:: You had Joan Rivers, you had Phyllis Diller, and you get into this comedy realm, and that takes a lot of guts!
Rudner: Guts and stupidity are close cousins! You know, it's not really understanding how difficult it's going to be. My mantra is - if it's fun, you keep doing it. When I do my stand-up, it's just me in a dress!
Ciletti: Just you in a dress! I love it!
Rudner: Me in a dress and a microphone and an audience and it's really fun. It's so liberating!

Rita hits the stage Thursday, March 27 at the Sedona Performing Arts Centers! To buy tickets, click here.

More Things to Do stories:
Weekend Events March 21-23.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Spirits of Mexico Festival, Out of the Park Music Fest, and more!

Zack Perry
Rockies Diamondbacks Baseball

Things To Do

Your guide to the 2025 AZ Diamondbacks opening weekend at Chase Field in Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
Golden Knights Sabres Hockey

Entertainment

Vegas Golden Knights hosting hockey clinics across the Valley March 27-29

abc15.com staff

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen