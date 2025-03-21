Laugh with Comedian Rita Rudner and support the Sedona International Film Festival

SEDONA, AZ — She is one of Hollywood's favorite funny ladies - and she's making a stop in Arizona for a great cause!

Comedian Rita Rudner is performing Thursday, March 27 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, all to support the Sedona International Film Festival.

For more than 30 years, the Sedona International Film Festival has shined a spotlight on documentaries, shorts, independent films, and so much more, all while supporting filmmakers and artists in our community and beyond.

At 15, Rudner graduated high school and left her home in Miami to become a Broadway dancer in New York City. Although ballet may have been her first love, fate had different plans for Rudner!

ABC15's Nick Ciletti caught up with Rudner to talk more about her legendary career:

Ciletti: You started at a time when there weren't a lot of female comics...

Rudner: That's why I did it!

Ciletti:: You had Joan Rivers, you had Phyllis Diller, and you get into this comedy realm, and that takes a lot of guts!

Rudner: Guts and stupidity are close cousins! You know, it's not really understanding how difficult it's going to be. My mantra is - if it's fun, you keep doing it. When I do my stand-up, it's just me in a dress!

Ciletti: Just you in a dress! I love it!

Rudner: Me in a dress and a microphone and an audience and it's really fun. It's so liberating!

Rita hits the stage Thursday, March 27 at the Sedona Performing Arts Centers! To buy tickets, click here.