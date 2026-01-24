Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Carli Lloyd, and Emmitt Smith commit to the 2026 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — On February 4, a star-studded event will feature PGA Tour pros with celebrities—musicians, entertainers, and athletes—giving fans an exciting preview before the main tournament!

WM Phoenix Open announced on Friday evening that Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Carli Lloyd, and Emmitt Smith have committed to play for the Annexus Pro-Am!

“The Annexus Pro-Am has become a destination for legendary competitors across the sports world,” said Jason Eisenberg, tournament chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Bringing together athletes like Larry, Carli, and Emmitt captures the spirit of the WM Phoenix Open — elite competition, larger-than-life personalities, and an unforgettable experience for fans, partners, and players alike.”

Golf event with concerts for the par-tee

The WM Phoenix Open takes place from February 2-8 at TPC Scottsdale, featuring some of the top players in professional golf!

This week in February will also bring other stars to the Valley to perform at the ‘Concert in the Coliseum’ and the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series!

Here’s who’s coming and when they’re performing:

