Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Carli Lloyd, and Emmitt Smith commit to the 2026 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — On February 4, a star-studded event will feature PGA Tour pros with celebrities—musicians, entertainers, and athletes—giving fans an exciting preview before the main tournament!
WM Phoenix Open announced on Friday evening that Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Carli Lloyd, and Emmitt Smith have committed to play for the Annexus Pro-Am!
Oh yeah, we’re name dropping. @LarryFitzgerald Jr., @CarliLloyd & @EmmittSmith22 are in for the @Annexus Pro-Am.— WM Phoenix Open (@WMPhoenixOpen) January 24, 2026
“The Annexus Pro-Am has become a destination for legendary competitors across the sports world,” said Jason Eisenberg, tournament chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Bringing together athletes like Larry, Carli, and Emmitt captures the spirit of the WM Phoenix Open — elite competition, larger-than-life personalities, and an unforgettable experience for fans, partners, and players alike.”
Golf event with concerts for the par-tee
The WM Phoenix Open takes place from February 2-8 at TPC Scottsdale, featuring some of the top players in professional golf!
This week in February will also bring other stars to the Valley to perform at the ‘Concert in the Coliseum’ and the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series!
Here’s who’s coming and when they’re performing:
- Concert in the Coliseum presented by Swire Coca-Cola
- The Killers will perform at the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale on January 31, with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line joining as the special guest for the evening.
- 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest
- Bailey Zimmerman is kicking off the concert series on Wednesday, February 4, along with Chase Matthew.
- Country star Zach Top will take the stage on Thursday with special guest ERNEST.
- Rap and hip-hop icons Nelly, Ludacris, and Ja Rule will co-headline the event on Friday, February 6!
- John Summit is scheduled to finish off the event on Saturday.