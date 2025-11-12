Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
La La Land Kind Café to open at Kierland Commons in Scottsdale

This isn't the only shopping destination where the café will be opening
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It appears that La La Land Kind Café from Texas will be opening two locations in the Valley.

Kierland Commons, the shopping destination in Scottsdale, announced on its website that it will soon be home to a La La Land Kind Café, stating:

Get Ready to Sip, Smile & Spread Kindness!

Kierland Commons is delighted to announce the upcoming arrival of La La Land Kind Cafe, the beloved Texas-based coffee shop known for its mission to spread kindness and craft the perfect matcha latte.

The new location is slated to open in fall 2025, marking the brand’s highly anticipated debut in Arizona.
www.kierlandcommons.com

This summer, RED Development announced that Biltmore Fashion Park will be welcoming the beloved coffee concept as well. In a news release, they stated, "La La Land Kind Café will debut its first Phoenix location, filling a 1,261-square-foot space near True Food Kitchen.”

As of now, an opening date has not been announced for either café location in the Valley.

