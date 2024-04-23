Know before you go: Salt River Tubing season starts April 27

MESA, AZ — As the weather warms up, some Valley residents are getting ready to head out to Salt River Tubing (SRT) for Opening Day!

The Valley tradition is back and is set to reopen on Saturday, April 27.

If you’ve never been, or are thinking of heading out to the river this season, here’s your guide to this 2024 season.

TICKET PRICES

Here’s what the prices for Salt River Tubing are, according to its website:



$25 Tube rental that includes the shuttle.

$20 [the shuttle pass price if you bring your own tube]

$20 for the Bucket/Cooler Tube to keep things floating [cooler not included].

$5 for a bag of ice that’s 10lbs.

There is a Military\First Responder Discount; it’s only available for in-person rentals.

Click here for ticket rates for a group of 20+.

A season pass is available for $199; the buyer can use the pass once per day from June "until the end of September."

2024 THEMED-EVENTS



ROCKIN’ RODEO: Saturday, May 11.

SALT RIVER PIRATES: Saturday, June 8.

SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN: Saturday, July 20.

SUPER HEROES SPLASHDOWN: Saturday, June 22.

MEGA HAWAIIAN HULA: Saturday, august 3.

MARDI GRAS MAGIC: Saturday, august 17.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND



All SRT attendees must be Ages 8+ and 4 ft. or taller. Life Jackets are Required for children ages 8-12.

Last Tube Rental is 2 p.m.

Salt River Tubing is located at 9200 North Bush Highway in Mesa

SRT bans marshmallows: If you’re heading out to the Salt River anytime soon, know that a sweet, sticky treat is no longer allowed. The new owners of Salt River Tubing announced back in 2023 that they banned marshmallows as people float the river.

Salt River Tubing bans marshmallows due to littering

ICYMI: SRT is under new ownership since last season, 2023; you can read more about it right here.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this April. Read more about it right here.