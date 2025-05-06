Kimes Ranch Western Derby: What to know about the multi-day cow horse competition at WestWorld of Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Dust off your boots, the Kimes Ranch Western Derby returns to Scottsdale this May. The Derby showcases the finest in cow horse competition!

“We have so many different levels of competition everywhere, from our youth kids that are just starting out, all the way to our professionals that are two-to-three-million-dollar riders that are doing this as a living,” said Callie Boevers, director of marketing for NRCHA, in an interview with ABC15. “So, you get to see a wide range of people competing and enjoying the sport of rein cow horse, as well as some of the top competitors that are not only competing for the title of the Kimes Ranch Derby Champion but also will be trying to qualify for Taylor Sheridan's ‘Run for a Million’ event that's in Las Vegas in August. So, you get to see the best of the best here."

NRCHA Kimes Ranch Western Derby at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona

The derby runs from May 28 to June 7; each day is packed with action!

“The week starts with the prelims of the derby as well as some of our youth competition, but then all of the action comes to play in the last three days of the event. So, the fifth, sixth, and seventh [of June] are going to be the days that you're definitely going to want to make sure you make your way out to WestWorld [of Scottsdale] and check it out! That's going to be when our ‘Run for a Million’ qualifier [where you’ll see] the best horses and the best riders competing for a spot to head to Las Vegas in August,” said Boevers, who added that attendees will also see the cow horse challenge which is set to pay out more than $500,000 and they’ll be announcing the derby champions too.

If this is your first time stepping into this vibrant atmosphere, you’re in for a treat. ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez sits down with Boevers for a behind-the-scenes look at all the action-packed into this event to help you make the most of your adventure at this derby.

Kimes Ranch Western Derby: What you need to know about the multi-day cow horse competition at WestWorld of Scottsdale

IF YOU GO



Event dates: May 28- June 7

Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd] in Scottsdale

Cost: Free and open to the public

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this May- read more about it right here.

