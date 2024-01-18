Jurassic Quest to bring ‘life-size animatronic dinosaurs’ to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Attention dinosaur lovers... it's time to walk with some prehistoric friends! Jurassic Quest makes a return to the Valley for a roaring good time.

“Jurassic Quest is the number one interactive dinosaur experience in North America with over 160 million years worth of dinosaurs that move… and it's definitely something you want to see in person. In fact, we even have a 50-foot-long Spinosaurus,” Marty Hoffman, park ranger at Jurassic Quest, told ABC15.

According to Hoffman, eventgoers will see “life-size animatronic dinosaurs that are made as scientifically accurate as possible.”

Other than learning about history and seeing huge dinosaurs, the experience has several interactive activities for attendees.

“We have our raptor training show where you can learn how to train Utah raptors, the largest in the Dromaeosaurid family,” shared Hoffman. “We [also] have some of the largest rideable dinosaurs, bounce houses,[coloring stations], fossil digs… just so much to do!”

“Another great thing about Jurassic Quest is that it's not only entertaining, it's educational. So, you can go to our fossil experience and learn about our dinosaurs there,” said Hoffman. “We even have a dino-411 line that goes directly to me, and you can text any of your dinosaur questions to me and I will be happy to answer them for you.”

IF YOU GO



Event dates: January 26-28

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds [1826 W. McDowell Rd.] in Phoenix

Cost: Online tickets range from $19.80 - $39, click here for more information.

