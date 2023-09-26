John Mulaney to bring his comedy tour to Phoenix this December

PHOENIX — John Mulaney is coming to the Valley! The comedian and actor will go on tour starting this November for “a new hour of stand-up comedy!”

Mulaney will hit the stage at Arizona Financial Theatre on New Year’s Eve… yes, Dec. 31, 2023!

JUST ANNOUNCED - John Mulaney: In Concert!



Get presale tickets on Wednesday, 9/27 at 10am local, password = COMEDY



Tickets go on sale Friday, 9/29 at 10am local.https://t.co/ilVls10iTc pic.twitter.com/1fwgbrB32f — John Mulaney (@mulaney) September 26, 2023

IF YOU GO



Tickets

Presale begins Wednesday, Sept. 27.

General sale for the public is Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com

Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix



Keep this in mind

The show will be a phone-free experience - guests will put their cellphones/smart watches “in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event," according to a news release for the tour.



*The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures, and more. Read more about it, right here.