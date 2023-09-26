Watch Now
John Mulaney to bring his comedy tour to Phoenix this December

Here's when tickets go on sale for the Valley tour stop
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this September, what new businesses are opening in our state and what new places to discover across town.
John Mulaney
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 14:13:57-04

PHOENIX — John Mulaney is coming to the Valley! The comedian and actor will go on tour starting this November for “a new hour of stand-up comedy!”

Mulaney will hit the stage at Arizona Financial Theatre on New Year’s Eve… yes, Dec. 31, 2023!

IF YOU GO

  •  Tickets
    • Presale begins Wednesday, Sept. 27.
    • General sale for the public is Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com
  • Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix
  •  Keep this in mind
    • The show will be a phone-free experience - guests will put their cellphones/smart watches “in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event," according to a news release for the tour.
*The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures, and more. Read more about it, right here.

