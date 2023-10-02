Jason Aldean to bring the ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix this week

PHOENIX — Jason Aldean is making a tour stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion] this Thursday!
The concert will include special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver!
There are still tickets available for the ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ stop, which start at $40 each.
Thanks for rockin’ with us. West Coast let’s keep the party going! 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/RClGgIKkbA— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 29, 2023
IF YOU GO
- Concert date: Thursday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in west Phoenix.
- Parking lots open two hours before the concert.
- This venue has a clear bag policy. “Any bag, clutch, or fanny pack larger than 6" x 9" will NOT be allowed into the venue unless it is clear,” reads a statement from Live Nation.
