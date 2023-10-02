Watch Now
Jason Aldean to bring the ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix this week

Special guests include Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 17:22:25-04

PHOENIX — Jason Aldean is making a tour stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion] this Thursday!

The concert will include special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver!

There are still tickets available for the ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ stop, which start at $40 each.

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Thursday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in west Phoenix.
  • Parking lots open two hours before the concert.
  • This venue has a clear bag policy. “Any bag, clutch, or fanny pack larger than 6" x 9" will NOT be allowed into the venue unless it is clear,” reads a statement from Live Nation.
