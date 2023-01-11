Watch Now
Ak-Chin Pavilion to be renamed for Talking Stick Resort sponsorship

Ak-Chin Pavilion
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 08:51:06-05

PHOENIX — Ak-Chin Pavilion has a new name!

Live Nation announced Wednesday that the West Valley music venue will be renamed Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

“Talking Stick Resort prides itself on partnering with organizations with goals that align with our own,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort, in a press release. “Live Nation is just that type of partner. Like us, they are committed and passionate about providing guests with unparalleled entertainment. We are proud to have the Talking Stick Resort name associated with a legendary venue where people go to have unforgettable experiences.”

It’s Talking Stick Resort’s latest sponsorship in the Valley joining numerous other venues that have been named after it.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is located near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Numerous shows are set to take place at the venue this year, including ones featuring Janet Jackson, Shania Twain, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Matchbox Twenty.

