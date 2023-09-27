Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Looking for a new Valley restaurant, bar or fun spot? See interactive Things To Do map

The interactive map includes unique businesses, restaurants, and fun events
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this September, what new businesses are opening in our state and what new places to discover across town.
Interactive Map: Things To Do in the Valley
Posted at 4:30 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 19:37:22-04

PHOENIX — Want to discover a new place in the Valley? This interactive map features unique businesses and entertainment spots that are open or “coming soon,” new restaurants, and fun events!

Take a look at the interactive map below to see what's new near your neighborhood in the Valley.

FULL COVERAGE: Things To Do in the Phoenix metro area

Having trouble viewing the map?Click here.

*The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures, and more. Read more about it, right here.

More Things to Do stories:
Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest.png

Things To Do

What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | September 29 - October 1

Zack Perry
4:39 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Arizona ties to ABC's Shark Tank show.

Things To Do

Arizona and Shark Tank: businesses, products that have appeared on the show

Nicole Gutierrez
3:48 PM, Sep 27, 2023
West Valley Farmers Markets in Glendale, Peoria, Goodyear, and Sun City.

Things To Do

Farmers Markets: where to go in Glendale, Peoria, Goodyear, and Sun City

Nicole Gutierrez
2:16 PM, Sep 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!