Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Huey Magoo's is expanding to Arizona, 12 new restaurants are planned for the Valley

Here’s what the Florida-based chicken tender concept has in the works for Maricopa
Posted
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
A Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders storefront.

PHOENIX — Huey Magoo’s, a Florida-based chicken tender concept, is making its way to the Valley!

The Florida-based company currently has more than 60 stores in the country, and this Tuesday they announced that their fast-casual concept will be expanding to Texas, Virginia, and Arizona!

“Home of the “Filet Mignon of Chicken®” Huey Magoo’s will proudly serve even more families and neighborhoods across the country with 42 new franchises coming to Texas, Arizona, and Virginia,” announced Andy Howard, President and CEO.

Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders- menu items.
Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders- menu items.

The company plans to open 12 new restaurants in Maricopa County.

“We are scouting locations and hope to open the first restaurant in 2025,” a representative for the company said to ABC15.

A Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders storefront.
A Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders storefront.

“When we first started expanding outside of Florida, we had our eyes set on the Southeast, and to now be able to call ourselves a nationwide brand is extraordinary,” said Howard in a news release. “Not only are we expanding far beyond what we had initially planned geographically, we are also further developing the brand’s footprint to include non-traditional type locations, like college campuses, hotels, sports stadiums and airports. As we look ahead, the sky is truly the limit,” said Howard in a news release. 

More Things to Do stories:
A view from the Mesa Pedal Haus with its new ‘biergarten’ concept.

Things To Do

Mesa Pedal Haus with new ‘biergarten’ concept to open this November

Nicole Gutierrez
The “aircraft” for this experience will seat up to 30 seats.

Things To Do

‘Carry On,’ announces opening date for its 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar

Nicole Gutierrez
Swedish House Mafia: Steve Angello, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso

Things To Do

Swedish House Mafia to headline 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest on Saturday

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo