Huey Magoo's is expanding to Arizona, 12 new restaurants are planned for the Valley

PHOENIX — Huey Magoo’s, a Florida-based chicken tender concept, is making its way to the Valley!

The Florida-based company currently has more than 60 stores in the country, and this Tuesday they announced that their fast-casual concept will be expanding to Texas, Virginia, and Arizona!

“Home of the “Filet Mignon of Chicken®” Huey Magoo’s will proudly serve even more families and neighborhoods across the country with 42 new franchises coming to Texas, Arizona, and Virginia,” announced Andy Howard, President and CEO.

Huey Magoo's Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders- menu items.

The company plans to open 12 new restaurants in Maricopa County.

“We are scouting locations and hope to open the first restaurant in 2025,” a representative for the company said to ABC15.

Huey Magoo's A Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders storefront.

“When we first started expanding outside of Florida, we had our eyes set on the Southeast, and to now be able to call ourselves a nationwide brand is extraordinary,” said Howard in a news release. “Not only are we expanding far beyond what we had initially planned geographically, we are also further developing the brand’s footprint to include non-traditional type locations, like college campuses, hotels, sports stadiums and airports. As we look ahead, the sky is truly the limit,” said Howard in a news release.