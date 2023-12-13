Holiday fun! Arizona Lights in the Night shines brightly in Mesa

MESA, AZ — More than a million lights are shining brightly in Mesa for the annual Arizona Lights in the Night event.

The drive-thru holiday light show runs now through December 30 at Thompson Event Center.

Tickets begin at $32.95 per vehicle. Families can travel through lighted tunnels to see glittering candy canes, snowmen, presents, and more, all synchronized to festive holiday music.

Viewing times are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time here.