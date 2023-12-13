Watch Now
Holiday fun! Arizona Lights in the Night shines brightly in Mesa

It even 'snows' at this festive event!
This bright holiday light display runs through Dec. 30 at Thompson Event Center in Mesa.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Dec 13, 2023
MESA, AZ — More than a million lights are shining brightly in Mesa for the annual Arizona Lights in the Night event.

The drive-thru holiday light show runs now through December 30 at Thompson Event Center.

Tickets begin at $32.95 per vehicle. Families can travel through lighted tunnels to see glittering candy canes, snowmen, presents, and more, all synchronized to festive holiday music.

Viewing times are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time here.

