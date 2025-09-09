Here's what we know about The Toasted Owl Cafe's expansion in the Valley

PHOENIX — The Toasted Owl Cafe is expanding in the Valley!

The eatery teased its new location on social media with a video of the current interior, mentioning upcoming changes, including swag lamps and owls.

Cecily Maniaci, owner of the popular brunch spot that originated from Flagstaff, shared with ABC15 that the new location will take over the former ‘The Oink Café’ near Cactus Road and Paradise Village Parkway.

THEY OFFER MORE THAN JUST FOOD

This cafe promises an experience for guests.

“The first thing is that everybody's kind of [a] little overwhelmed because there's so much going on. There [are] owls everywhere. There's furniture, nothing matches, that's just the way my brain thinks,” said Maniaci in a previous interview with ABC15.

Although the furniture may not match, the owner says that the vintage pieces in the restaurant resonate with guests.

If you love the décor, you can buy pretty much anything at the restaurant—just ask.

“All the lamps, chairs, tables, silverware plates, everything's for sale. All the owls… we sell a lot of T-shirts…we sell a lot of stuff that [it's] really fun,” said Maniaci. “So, for me, I tried to think of a concept that did all three things that I love, which were animals and people and cooking and food. So, I tried to meld them all together. So, I continue to cook, go shopping."

The owner shared that she tends to have a lot of vintage 70s and 80s things at the restaurants.

IF YOU GO

Looking forward to experiencing or returning to The Toasted Owl Cafe? Here’s where to go:

Phoenix location



300 W. Camelback Rd in the Newton Plaza

Flagstaff locations

