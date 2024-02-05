Watch Now
Here’s what to know about Cinemark’s “Secret Movie Series”

For only $5 you can see a new film, but there is a catch
This monthly "Things To Do" special is sponsored by Visit Sonora.
Cinemark: “Secret Movie Series”
Posted at 1:28 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 15:30:01-05

MESA, AZ — Starting today, the “Secret Movie Series” is back at Cinemark!

  • What’s this series about? Well, for only $5 moviegoers “can catch an early showing of a new release film”- but they won’t know what movie they’re watching until it plays on the big screen!

The series restarts on February 5, and will "continue periodically throughout the year" with special one-day events, according to a news release.

This first film of the series is a PG-13 movie and is an hour and 48 minutes long. Show time is 7 p.m. 

Want to guess which movie you might see if you go to Cinemark tonight? Click here to see the list of the movies playing today.

IF YOU GO

Cinemark Mesa 16

  • Address: 1051 N Dobson Rd in Mesa
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this February. Read more about it right here.

