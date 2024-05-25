Watch Now
Here’s the lineup to the free concerts taking place at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

Here’s when the free summer concerts take place in Scottsdale
Posted: 5:36 PM, May 24, 2024
Updated: 2024-05-24 20:36:14-04
This monthly "Things To Do" special is sponsored by Visit Sonora.
Summer Concerts at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, the beloved train park in Scottsdale, is on track for some fun Sundays!

From now until June 23 families can enjoy free concerts at the park during the summer. Here’s the Summer Concert Series 2024 lineup:  

  • Date: May 26
    • Performer: A'lee
    • Genre: Top 40
    • Food Trucks on-site: Super Farm, Habaneros Tacos AZ, and Kona Ice.
  • Date: June 2
    • Performer: Outside The Lines
    • Genre: Motown & Top 40
    • Food Trucks on-site: Maui Wowi Gilbert, Pizza Arno, and Chew Philly.
  • Date: June 9
    • Performer: Candle In The Wind
    • Genre: The Elton John Experience
    • Food Trucks on-site: Harkins, Batchelor's Pad BBQ, and Pinwheel Rolls.
  • Date: June 16
    • Performer: Backdoor Funk
    • Genre: Funk & R&B
    • Food Trucks on-site: Super Farm, Dee-Lite's Backyard Bayou, and Kona Ice.
  • Date: June 23
    • Performer: DJ - TranzL8R
    • Genre: Glow-Up Party
    • Food Trucks on-site: Harkins, Batchelor's Pad BBQ, and Pinwheel Rolls.

IF YOU GO

  • When: Sunday Nights from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. - the summer concert series runs until June 23.
  • Cost: Free admission.
  • Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale

Keep this in mind:

  • According to the park’s website, bands and food trucks are subject to change. You can stay up to date on the schedule here.
  • Train and Carousel rides are $3; children ages two and under ride free with a paying adult. The attractions operate until 9 p.m.

‘IN THE KNOW’ ABOUT THE PARK

If you head to the beloved Scottsdale train park, don’t be surprised if you see some construction fencing of certain parts of the park.

A multi-million-dollar project is in the works at Scottsdale’s McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.

The improvements have been in the works since 2017, according to the city. The improvements for the park include the following:

  • The new plaza entry will be constructed next to Stillman Station.
  • A new building called “The Roundhouse” is set to be a 10,000-square-foot building that will feature an indoor play structure in the shape of a train.
  • New restrooms.
  • A 5,000-square-foot splash pad play area.

Click here to read more about the $13 million investment at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, its slated opening date, and more.

