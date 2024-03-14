Watch Now
Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to stop in Scottsdale and Chandler this month

Here’s a sneak peek of the limited-edition collectibles
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Hello March, hello fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives us the breakdown on what's new and exciting in the Valley this month.
Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to stop in Arizona
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 13:55:18-04

CHANDLER, AZ — The famous Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into the Valley! You’ll want to mark your calendar because the truck will make a stop for ONE DAY only in Chandler and Scottsdale this month.

Rainbow Thermos to be sold at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
According to a news release sent to ABC15, here’s a sneak peek of some of the items that will be offered:

  • A Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie.
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush.
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe T Shirt.
  • a Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle.
Featured here is a Tee and the Lunchbox from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox.
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote.
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos.
Rainbow Tote and HKC Hoodie.
  • Hand-decorated cookie sets.
  • Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets.

IF YOU GO

Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments [no cash].

  • Chandler
    • Saturday, March16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chandler Fashion Center [3111 W Chandler Blvd] at the food court entrance.
Hello Kitty mug.
  • Scottsdale
    • Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Quarter [15279 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 260] in the Quad near the Fountains.
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

