Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to stop in Scottsdale and Chandler this month

CHANDLER, AZ — The famous Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into the Valley! You’ll want to mark your calendar because the truck will make a stop for ONE DAY only in Chandler and Scottsdale this month.
According to a news release sent to ABC15, here’s a sneak peek of some of the items that will be offered:
- A Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie.
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush.
- a Hello Kitty Cafe T Shirt.
- a Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle.
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox.
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote.
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos.
- Hand-decorated cookie sets.
- Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets.
IF YOU GO
Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments [no cash].
- Chandler
- Saturday, March16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chandler Fashion Center [3111 W Chandler Blvd] at the food court entrance.
- Scottsdale
- Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Quarter [15279 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 260] in the Quad near the Fountains.
