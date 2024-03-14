Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to stop in Scottsdale and Chandler this month

CHANDLER, AZ — The famous Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into the Valley! You’ll want to mark your calendar because the truck will make a stop for ONE DAY only in Chandler and Scottsdale this month.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Rainbow Thermos to be sold at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, here’s a sneak peek of some of the items that will be offered:



A Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie.

a Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush.

a Hello Kitty Cafe T Shirt.

a Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Featured here is a Tee and the Lunchbox from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

a Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox.

a Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote.

a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Rainbow Tote and HKC Hoodie.

Hand-decorated cookie sets.

Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets.

IF YOU GO

Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments [no cash].



Chandler

Saturday, March16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chandler Fashion Center [3111 W Chandler Blvd] at the food court entrance.



Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Hello Kitty mug.

Scottsdale

Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Quarter [15279 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 260] in the Quad near the Fountains.



