Hash Kitchen to open sixth Valley location in Gilbert later this year

PHOENIX — The home of Arizona's original Bloody Mary bar (that also sells the biggest mimosa in the state) has exciting news! Hash Kitchen will be opening another new location later this year in Gilbert.

Executive Chef Joey Maggiore's brunch restaurant will be the sixth Hash Kitchen dotting our Valley. The fifth location, in Peoria, just opened last year.

See just how big the biggest mimosa in all of Arizona is in the video above!

This new east Valley brunch spot will be joining a handful of other popular Arizona eateries at the new Live+Work+Play development, Verde At Cooley Station, located at Williams Field and Recker roads. Hash Kitchen plans to host their breakfast fans on 4,500 square feet of indoor space with a 1,000 square foot patio.

Due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Verde At Cooley Station plans to open in phases with the roll-out of restaurants and shops beginning in May of 2022.

ALREADY OPEN LOCATIONS:

ARCADIA GATEWAY

4315 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

RAINTREE RANCH

2855 W Ray Rd #4

Chandler, AZ 85224

GAINEY VILLAGE

8777 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

SCOTTSDALE HORIZON

14838 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

PEORIA

9780 W Northern Ave. #1110

Peoria, AZ 85345