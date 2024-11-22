Harkins Theatres ‘BackLot’ concept to open at Verrado Marketplace.

BUCKEYE, AZ — Harkins is planning to open its new family entertainment ‘BackLot’ concept at Verrado Marketplace!

The Harkins entertainment center will open at the new 500,000-square-foot retail destination that broke ground this November.

According to the city of Buckeye, Harkins BackLot “will have a full-service restaurant and bar including a state-of-the-art sports viewing arena, arcade games for all ages, a bowling alley and private areas for parties and events within the 75,000-square-feet space.”

The first Arizona Harkins Theatres' ‘BackLot’ concept was originally set to open at Chandler Fashion Center, but "due to development changes at Chandler Fashion Center,” the company did not move forward with that location.

In 2023 Harkins Theatres announced the concept would be coming to The Shops at Norterrain North Phoenix with a slated opening in 2024 but has yet to open.

ABC15 has reached out to Harkins and a representative of The Shops at Norterra for more information about that BackLot location.

NEW BUCKEYE SHOPPING CENTER

Verrado Marketplace broke ground on Wednesday, November 20.

The $275 million investment is projected to have tenants start opening in spring 2026.

“The groundbreaking of Verrado Marketplace marks a historic moment for Buckeye, and we are excited to begin construction on this unique development,” said David Larcher, Vestar President and CEO, in a news release sent to ABC15. “This shopping center will offer a dynamic mix of premium retail, dining, and entertainment, along with large gathering spaces that will serve as a community hub for both the Verrado community and entire West Valley. As the first of its kind in this region, we look forward to Verrado Marketplace becoming a landmark for this rapidly growing community.”

Verrado Marketplace is said to have more than 50 retailers and restaurants once completed.

Other than the Harkins Theaters ‘Backlot’ concept, here’s a look at the other tenants that are expected to join the retail center:

Target, Safeway, Ross, Marshalls, HomeGoods, ULTA Beauty, Famous Footwear, Buckle, Salt Tacos + Tequila, Bath & Body Works, Shake Shack, Handel’s Ice Cream, Nekter Juice, See’s Candies, Thai Chili, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Tropical Smoothie, Hawaiian Bros., and more.