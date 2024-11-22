Vestar unveils new shops, restaurants for Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Starting in 2026, Buckeye residents won't have to travel far to find shopping, dining and entertainment.

Phoenix-based Vestar and Scottsdale-based DMB Associates have started work on the new Verrado Marketplace retail center in the West Valley city, featuring an array of amenities and experiences along Interstate 10.

The developer broke ground on its 500,000-square-foot power center during a Nov. 20 ceremony and unveiled a long list of tenants that will be joining project anchors Target, Safeway and Harkins BackLot.

"This is the largest integral planned shopping center that's been started in the United States in the last 10 years," David Larcher, CEO of Vestar, told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.