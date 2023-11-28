Target among major tenants announced for Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye

Target, Safeway, and a Harkins BackLot entertainment complex will be the anchor tenants for the planned Verrado Marketplace with their doors opening by the end of 2025, Phoenix-based Vestar and DMB Associates have confirmed.

The first-of-its-kind shopping center for Buckeye will total 500,000 square feet with a host of retailers, restaurants and amenities at the northwest corner of Verrado Way and Interstate 10, about 30 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

Discount retailers Marshalls, Ross and HomeGoods will also open stores totaling 70,000 square feet at the center. Target will open in a nearly 150,000-square-foot space at the southeast corner of the property and also offer its buy online and pick up at store shopping options.

