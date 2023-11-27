New retailers open at Tempe Marketplace as holiday shopping season heats up

As shoppers look for deals and gift ideas during the holiday season, more options are available at one of Tempe's prominent shopping centers.

Phoenix-based Vestar has brought on new tenants totaling more than 54,000 square feet to the Tempe Marketplace shopping center that have either recently opened or are planning to open in early 2024.

Among the new retailers is popular athletic wear company Lululemon, which opened its doors on Nov. 17. Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and national escape room concept Escapology are also available to shoppers and visitors of Tempe Marketplace. The three retailers join Nike and LumberjAxes, which also opened earlier this year at the shopping center.

