Got Sole: what to expect about the massive sneaker convention coming to Phoenix

The sneaker convention takes place on May 11
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora.There's plenty of things to do across the Valley this May! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives you an inside look at the newest business developments in the Valley, places to check out and of course… lets you know all about the best events to take in with the family!
Got Sole, the massive sneaker convention coming to Phoenix this May 11.
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 06, 2024
PHOENIX — Alright sneakerheads, this event is for you! ‘Got Sole’ is bringing their massive sneaker convention to the Valley!

Here’s what the founders of the event want you to know before you lace up for the convention!

“We'll have hundreds of vendors, we're actually going to have a few different sponsors and the Phoenix Suns are going to have a booth there as well,” said Jonathan DiModica.
"Got Sole is basically an event for people to buy, sell and trade sneakers and apparel […] so you can buy sell and trade sneakers and apparel in a lot of different places- online at stores- but we want to create an experience where people can come, have a good time with their friends, win giveaways, see celebrities, etc., to just create almost like a Coachella of sneakers,” said Jonathan DiModica, co-founder, to ABC15.

This is the first time that Got Sole is holding their first convention in Arizona.

“It’s our first event in Phoenix. We started this business 11 years ago when we were just 14- and 16-year-old kids. So, Phoenix is actually our 10th city that we're expanding to and it's going to be our first of many,” said Jonathan DiModica.
“We have Johnny Manziel [coming to the Phoenix event…] we've had past celebrities such as like little Yachty, Dennis Rodman, Meek Mill, and the list goes on. And on top of the special guests, we also have giveaways like Jonathan was mentioning,” said Joey DiModica, co-founder. “At the end of the event, we'll give away a $500, $600 pair of sneakers. And then there's also contest games, and then a bunch of booths that give away free products and free sneakers and free cleaner and stuff like that and that's the general experience. You don't have to buy a pair of sneakers when you walk in, but you left with something or left with a memory.”
 
 IF YOU GO

  • When: Saturday, May 11, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N 3rd St]
  • Cost: VIP $35, General Admission $25, click here for more information on the vendor table(s) at the event.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. The Got Sole event is featured in minute 14 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.

