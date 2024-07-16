‘Get ready to have a good time’: Pitbull to perform during halftime of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull, will perform during halftime of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix this weekend! The Phoenix Mercury made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“We have an opportunity to use AT&T WNBA All-Star to showcase an incredible league and some of the greatest athletes in the world. It’s important everything we do, on and off the floor, is at the same level as the superstars who will be playing,” said Mat Ishbia, Suns & Phoenix Mercury owner, in a news release. “Pitbull is one of the world’s most dynamic artists and I wanted a halftime performer who reflects the same excitement, passion and incredible fandom of the WNBA.”

The international artist will perform in front of a sold out crowd at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 20; the game will air on ABC15.

“I was raised by a woman, and a woman made me a man,” said Pitbull in a news release sent to ABC15. “It’s an honor to make history and perform at the WNBA All-Star Game. Here’s to all the powerful women of the WNBA. So, buckle up and get ready to have a good time, Dale!”

WNBA vs. USAB Women’s National Team

Ticketed event for July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Footprint Center. Doors open 90 minutes before tip-off.



The game itself is sold out, but tickets are available on resell websites for about $150.