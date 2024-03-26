Full guide for the Diamondbacks 2024 opening weekend at Chase Field

PHOENIX — PLAY BALL! Our National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks are ready for another run at the World Series! The team will open the 2024 season with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies; opening day is March 28.

Here’s everything you need to know if you're headed to a game over opening weekend!

GAME TIMES

OPENING DAY: Thursday, March 28, at 7:10 p.m.



Tickets start at $42.

Game day giveaway: NL Champions Rally Towel courtesy of Pepsi [40,000 fans]

Ceremonial first pitch: Former Arizona Cardinals player, Kurt Warner.

National Anthem: Retired US Navy Petty Officer First Class Steven Powell.

Friday, March 29, at 5:10 p.m. at 6:40 p.m.



Tickets start at $33.

Game day giveaway: NL Champions Tee courtesy of Circle K [20,000 fans]

There will be post-game fireworks presented by Gametime.

Ceremonial first pitch: Former D-backs third baseman Evan Longoria.

The unveiling of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ National League Championship rings and ring presentation will take place.

Saturday, March 30, at 5:10 p.m.



Tickets start at $39.

Game day giveaway: Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year Bobble courtesy of Chase [20,000 fans].

Sunday, March 31, at 1:10 p.m.



Tickets start at $25.

There will be a pregame ceremony for the presentation of the 2023 National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award for Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno.

DAY OF REMINDERS



Games take place at Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.

You can save time before heading to the ballpark by reserving your parking spot; click here to view what options are available.

KEEP THIS IN MIND: The clear bag policy is in place; small clutch purses are permitted but they can't be larger than 6.5” X 4.5” and the clear bags can't be larger than 12”x 6”x 12.” For more information on the clear bag policy, a list of the permitted/prohibited items, bag storage lockers, and more, click here.

WHAT IS NEW?

Fans will notice some changes to the stadium and the concession stand menus.

Chase Field underwent upgrades during the off season, the ballpark has a brand new lighting and sound system.

Diamondbacks unveil more than 30 new food items for the 2024 season

Chase Field Senior Executive Chef, Stephen Tilder, gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect this season.

“A lot of our fan base [ is repeats] and then like you know season ticket holders come back year after year and I love to be able to [show] them something different every time they come in,” said Tilder to ABC15. “Also, you know, it piques the creativity [...], keeps the passion going to change things up.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Diamondbacks unveil more than 30 new food items for the 2024 season at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Click here to see the full list of the new food items you’ll find in the concessions throughout the ballpark!