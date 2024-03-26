Watch Now
Mother Nature madness: Arizona Diamondbacks play rare rain-shortened game at Chase Field

D-backs posted on X: 'Tonight's game has been called due to rain. Yeah, you read that right.'
Phoenix Business Journal
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 26, 2024
PHOENIX — Mother Nature halted a baseball game, even in a retractable-roof stadium in the middle of the desert.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' preseason game against the Cleveland Guardians was called after six innings Monday night when an unexpected rainstorm hit Chase Field.

Because of ongoing mechanical issues, the retractable roof at Chase Field can't be opened or closed with fans in attendance. The weather in Phoenix was mostly pleasant on Monday, which led to the roof being open, but the unexpected storm sent fans scrambling.

Arizona won 6-0 as Tommy Henry was credited with a rare Cactus League complete-game shutout.

