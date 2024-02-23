WATCH: How Chase Field is 'Going Green' as the stadium prepares for the 2024 baseball season

PHOENIX — Chase Field is not just the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, they host concerts and other big events 12 months out of the year.

All around the stadium, personnel are doing their part to go green!

From upgrading lighting to finding different ways to conserve water, the stadium is setting an example that everyone can follow.

Chase Field and the D-backs are members of the Green Sports Alliance, a coalition between six major sports leagues, their home arenas, the EPA and the Natural Resources Defense Council. It is the first time teams from the six major professional sports have collaborated on a common environmental agenda.

Watch the video in the player above to see how Chase Field specifically is doing its part to clean up the planet.