Diamondbacks games to be televised through MLB again in 2024

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks' television broadcasts will continue to be distributed by Major League Baseball.

The team announced Thursday that the league will continue to produce and distribute the games on DBACKS.TV.

A "D-backs only" package will be about $100 for the season.

Fans can also get a team package paired with a full MLB.TV package for about $200 for the whole season.

On top of the 162 regular season games, the team says five spring training games will be broadcast for free on DBACKS.TV.

The first game will be on Saturday vs. the Colorado Rockies. The other games will be on March 5, March 14, March 17, and March 25.

This is the second season and the first full season that the league will distribute Diamondbacks' TV broadcasts.

The league took over team television broadcasts in the middle of last season after Bally Sports let their deal to carry the games lapse.