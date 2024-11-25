Fuerza Regida to bring ‘Pero No Te Enamores Tour’ to Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Fuerza Regida is back in the Valley this week as part of their ‘Pero No Te Enamores Tour!’

The band was recently in the Valley for their sold-out June concert at Footprint Center.

This time, the band will be in the West Valley at Desert Diamond Arena on Wednesday, November 27.



Keep in mind the arena’s bag policy as you get your outfit ready: crossbody bags, wristlets, or clutches must be under 4.5”x 6.5”

IF YOU GO



Tickets start at $49.

Venue address: 9400 W Maryland Ave in Glendale.

This is a cashless venue and has mobile-only ticketing.

The Video in the player above features Fuerza Regida’s Jesús Ortiz Paz one-on-one interview with ABC15.

THE “NEW, NEW’

ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez sat down with Jesús Ortiz Paz - better known as JOP - before the band went on tour. Here’s what the international artist shared on what fans can expect at the concerts.

“We got a completely new tour, completely new show, new songs and […] we love Phoenix, so every time we go to Phoenix we turn up,” said JOP to ABC15.

According to the lead singer of the band, there’s a whole “new production” for the concerts.

“Production means like the stage, the lights, the fire, all that […] we did so [many] new things, it’s a new configuration. We usually do 180, now it's [a] 360… so you [have to] go. You can't miss it,” said JOP.

FUERZA REGIDA ➡️AZ : In a 1-on-1 interview with ABC15’s @NicoleGtz15, JOP from Fuerza Regida shares what fans can expect at the Phoenix shows of the "Pero No Te Enamores" tour & what the song collaboration of "Gente Nueva" with Valley star Tito Torbellino Jr. meant to him. pic.twitter.com/U81yw1gF4p — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) May 9, 2024

“GENTE NUEVA”

Local artist Tito Torbellino Jr. did a collaboration with Fuerza Regida for their album, Pa Que Hablen. The song ‘Gente Nueva’ has more than 20 million views in YouTube.

“It was dope, you know, because we all heard his dad when we were younger. It's like, we're singing with the Pops right there. You know, he reincarnated in his son,” said JOP in an interview with ABC15.

Tito Torbellino Jr. is following the artistic footsteps of his late father.

His father, Tomás Tovar Rascón -better known as Tito Torbellino, was a prominent representative of the regional Mexican genre and was a Phoenix native too. The artist was killed in Sonora, Mexico back in May of 2014.