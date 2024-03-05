Watch Now
FREE ice cream cone at Big Chicken in Gilbert to celebrate Shaq's Birthday

‘Shaq's BIG Birthday Bash’ takes place this Wednesday, March 6!
Free ice cream cone at Big Chicken
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 05, 2024
GILBERT, AZ — Shaq wants to celebrate his 52nd birthday by giving you a gift — an ice cream cone!

On Wednesday, March 6, you can visit Big Chicken in Gilbert for the freebie “while supplies last” — no purchase is necessary!

“In addition, guests will be among the first to take part in Big Chicken Rewards, the brand’s recently launched loyalty program. Those who sign up during March will receive 200 bonus Bok Bucks as part of the festivities,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

  • Big Chicken [366 N Gilbert Rd #106] in Gilbert
  • Hours of operation: Sunday – Thursday [11 a.m.- 10 p.m.] and Friday/Saturday [11 a.m.- 11 p.m.].
  • Keep this in mind: The free ice cream cone is “limited to one cone per person, no purchase necessary.”

BIG CHICKEN IN ARIZONA

It's no secret that the Arizona franchise owners have set eyes for expansion in several parts of the Valley.

Here's what they've shared with ABC15:

In an interview in 2022, Christensen confirmed that he and Reid Richards are the franchisees for the state and have agreed to open at least 12 Big Chicken locations in Arizona over the next couple of years.

Fast forward to October 2023, Christensen confirmed that the plan is to open at least two locations per year and to have more storefronts throughout the Valley.

To date, Big Chicken in the Valley has a storefront in Gilbert, a unit inside Mullett Arena [411 S. Packard Drive] and, as of recently, has a place inside Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St].

