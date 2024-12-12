Fountain Hills: The story behind Arizona’s iconic fountain

FOUNTAIN HILLS — Rising high above the desert landscape, the Fountain Hills fountain is one of the largest in the world.

At its full height of 560 feet, it was initially the tallest fountain in the world when it was built in 1970.

Now, it remains a beloved centerpiece of the community.

Zack Perry

“The idea was to build the tallest fountain in the world,” said Kevin Snipes, the Community Services Director. “At the time, there were no houses here. The fountain was meant to draw people in—and it worked.”

The fountain operates daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., running for 15 minutes at the top of each hour.

Depending on wind speeds, it can run with one pump at 170 feet high, two pumps at 330 feet high, or three pumps at over 500 feet.

The famous fountain's white plume is visible far beyond Fountain Hills. It can be seen from as far away as the Superstition Mountains, Carefree, and even from aircraft.

The fountain is 10 feet taller than Notre Dame Cathedral, 110 feet higher than the Great Pyramid of Cheops in Egypt, and three times as high as Old Faithful in Yellowstone Park.

Fountain Hill Park is located at 12925 N Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills.