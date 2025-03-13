Five new tenants to join Arrowhead Towne Center this year

GLENDALE, AZ — New tenants are lined up for Arrowhead Towne Center with new dining and retail options!

According to an Arrowhead Towne Center representative, these are the new tenants that will soon open at the West Valley mall:



James Avery

The Texas-based jeweler is set to open its first standalone store in Arizona. The Arrowhead Towne Center location is slated to open in the summer.

Kendra Scott

The well-known brand known for its jewelry, watches, and other accessories is slated to open in the summer.

Fabletics

The popular activewear brand is set to open its first West Valley location, with the debut of its mall location that’s slated to open this summer.

Ricemill

The ‘modern Asian-inspired rice bowl concept’ is slated to open in summer 2025 in the mall’s Food Court.

The Baker Wee Bakery

This Phoenix family-owned bakery will have a new kiosk in the mall; it’s slated to open this spring.



“Specific opening dates will be shared as information becomes available closer to opening,” said Rachel Olish, Arrowhead's Senior Marketing Manager, in an email to ABC15.

‘A SHIFT IN THE RETAIL LANDSCAPE’

Shopping centers like Arrowhead Town Center in Glendale are thriving, showcasing a shift in the retail landscape.

“The West Valley is one of the most rapidly expanding areas in the state, and we are very much aware of it,” said Arrowhead's Senior Marketing Manager, Rachel Olish, to ABC15. "We know it’s very much in our trade area, so we are excited to see more people coming to the area with TSMC and growth along the 303.”

