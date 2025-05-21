Watch Now
First in the country: Cinnabon and Carvel to launch their first ‘Cinnabon Swirl’ store in Arizona

The new concept combines baked goods & soft serve ice cream
GoTo Foods has seven brands under its belt that serve meals and treats, and two of them are joining forces to create a new concept!

Cinnabon and Carvel will debut ‘Cinnabon Swirl’ in Peoria this month! The joint concept will feature treats that combine Cinnabon’s baked goods and soft serve ice cream from Carvel.

Cinnabon Swirl’s menu items.

According to a company representative, “Peoria will be the first community in the nation to experience this innovative concept, with four other locations opening nationwide later this year.”

Oregon, Georgia, and California are set to be the next states to open a Cinnabon Swirl concept.

Left: Cinnabon Swirl Bonini, right: Cinnabon Swirl Ice Cream Sandwiches.

“Bringing the first-ever Cinnabon Swirl to Peoria is an incredible honor,” said Namit Mangat, franchise owner, in a news release sent to ABC15. “This is more than just opening a dessert shop. It’s about introducing something fresh, fun, and unforgettable to a city I love. I’m proud to give our community a first taste of a concept that will soon be nationwide.”

According to the news release, the location will also feature two limited-edition soft serve flavors each month. The store will also have pints of Carvel ice cream to go.

IF YOU GO

  • The location will open to the public on May 23, and there will be a grand opening celebration on May 30.
  • Where to go: Lake Pleasant Crossing - 24737 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy.
