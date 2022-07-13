Looking for something to do this weekend in the Valley? Here’s a list of fun events for the family, concerts to jam out to, and fun exhibits open to visit!

Here’s our roundup!

FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS 2022

Experience the Desert Botanical Garden like never before. Flashlight Nights at the garden feature: hands-on activities, live dance and musical performances, a farmers’ market on selected dates and more.



WHEN: Saturdays | July 16 - September. 3 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

COST: $14.95 General Admission



COMEDY SHOW: SAL VULCANO

WHEN: Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St]

COST: Tickets start at $34.75

CONCERT: CLAY WALKER

WHEN: Sunday, July 17 at 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Wild Horse Pass Resort & Casino [5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd]

COST: Tickets start at $45

DUDE PERFECT: THAT'S HAPPY TOUR 2022

WHEN: Sunday, July 17 at 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Gila River Arena [9400 West Maryland]

COST: Tickets start at $29

THE PURPLE XPERIENCE

WHEN: Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]

COST: Tickets start at $36

MARICOPA COUNTY HOME & LANDSCAPE SHOW



WHEN: July 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr.]COST: Prices vary, full list of prices can be found here.



Admission: Adult: $10, 3-12: $3, 2 and under are free.

Senior Morning: Fri. 10 AM to 12 PM $5 admission for all Seniors 60+

So much to do at the upcoming Home Show! Come get some free samples, tastings, make a craft, talk to experts about your next home project and so much more! #thingstodoinaz #arizona #glendale #statefarmstadium pic.twitter.com/8qey9uJOVR — Maricopa County Home Shows (@TheHomeShows) June 24, 2022

FOUR PEAKS 8TH STREET BREWERY TOUR

The tour takes place in the original Four Peaks location that is over 100 years old and holds a lot of history. All guests must be at least 21 years old and flat, closed-toe shoes are required.

COST: $12

WHEN: Saturday, July 16.

LOCATION: 1340 East 8th Street in Tempe.

PHOENIX MERCURY VS. ATLANTA DREAM

When: Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street].

Cost: Tickets start at $20

NATIVE AMERICAN BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: July 17-23

COST: Tickets are $10 each + Fees

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street].

SUMMER OF SHARKS AT ODYSEA AQUARIUM

Activities include: go on Behind the Scenes Shark Tours, you’ll have the opportunity to “get up-close and touch Zebra Sharks and Epilate Sharks”, feed a stingray and even virtually swim with sharks, thanks to the OdySea’s virtual reality theater.



LOCATION: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100]

HOURS: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HOWLING HALLOWEEN AT SRT

Salt River Tubing’s 24th Annual Spooktacular Howling Halloween is this Saturday! Free Halloween leis will be handed out “while supplies last.” Plus, Salt River Tubing will be awarding “free tubing passes for the best tuber spooktacular howling costumes.”



COST: $21 + tax per person.

WHEN: July 16 from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

“SURVIVAL OF THE SLOWEST”

The exhibit showcases a variety of “slow” species who have learned to adapt and survive in our planet. Live snakes, tortoises, sloths, a hedgehog, iguana, and more are on display at the exhibit.



Survival of the slowest is open until August 7, 2022.

is open until August 7, 2022. LOCATION: Sybil B. Harrington Gallery, Level 3, at the Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]

COST: General Admission [$8.95], Children under 3 [free], and Member Admission [$6.95].

SCIENCE AND ART OF STORYTELLING

This program features local authors that come read or tell a story. There are also presentations, crafts or other activities. According to city officials, “this is perfect for families with younger kids up until around 4th grade.” This week's special guest is author Phoebe Fox.



Keep this in mind: spots are limited to 30 walk-in participants per session.

WHEN: Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION: Arizona Museum of Natural History [53 N. Macdonald in Mesa]



DISNEY'S ‘THE LION KING’

You only have till the 31st of July to see the iconic live performance in Tempe before it hits the road and goes to another city.



COST: Ticket prices range from $75- $175+.

LOCATION: ASU Gammage [1200 South Forest Ave]



BRIGHTSIDE STUDIOS

There are four main components to Brightside Studios: its full studio, the café, the classes available, and the series of events hosted at the space.

LOCATION: 839 E. Camelback Rd in Phoenix, AZ.

COST: One day pass [$39.99], monthly pass [$99.99], and the annual pass [$999.99].

HOURS: Monday-Wednesday [9 a.m. - 9 p.m.], Thursday-Saturday [9a.m. - 10 p.m.], and Sunday [9a.m. - 5 p.m.].

JADE & CLOVER

If you’re into plants - specifically succulents - and like indoor activities… you’ll want to check-out Jade & Clover. “It’s kind of like Build-a-Bear but for plants and succulents instead,” said Frank Ruggeberg, co-owner of the Arizona location, to ABC15.



Location: 3939 E. Campbell Ave, Suite 130 in Phoenix

Hours: Open every day from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. [Holidays may impact hours].

ARIZONA GONDOLA REOPENS

Now if you want to get out of the valley for cooler temperatures, you’ll want to head out north and visit the Arizona Snowbowl. Here you can take a scenic sunset ride that climbs up 11,500 feet high.

LOCATION: 9300 North Snowbowl Road in Flagstaff.

COST: 12 years and under $15; 13-and-up start at $19.