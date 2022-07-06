TEMPE, AZ — It’s opening week for The Lion King at ASU Gammage! The show was slated for 2020 but was rescheduled due to the pandemic; its last engagement at ASU Gammage was back in 2013.

THE LION KING – Disney on Broadway

According to a press release, the North American touring production is celebrating 20 years on the road!

Fun fact: According to Kari Amarosso, ASU Gammage Public Relations Manager, 18 trucks are used to transport puppets, set pieces and other materials from city to city.

You only have till the 31st of July to see the iconic live performance in Tempe before it hits the road and goes to another city.

IF YOU GO

