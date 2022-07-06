If you haven’t checked out the “Survival of the Slowest” exhibit at The Arizona Science Center, you’ll want to head down there before it ends!

The exhibit showcases a variety of “slow” species who have learned to adapt and survive in our planet. Live snakes, tortoises, sloths, a hedgehog, iguana, and more are on display at the exhibit.

The exhibit is also available in English and Spanish.

Other than the different species on display, here’s what the “live” exhibit features:



There are daily presentations [12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.].

Animal care specialist: a team member that’s on site to answer questions from guests.

An opportunity to learn between warm- and cold-blooded species. Plus, you can “see the unique ways they hide from predators.”

IF YOU GO



“Survival of the slowest” is open until August 7, 2022.

Location: Sybil B. Harrington Gallery, Level 3, at the Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]

COST

