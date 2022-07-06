Watch Now
Here’s what you need to know about “Survival of the Slowest”

The Arizona Science Center has a “live exhibit” that features sloths, snakes and more.
Arizona Science Center
Exhibits at the “Survival of the Slowest” inside The Arizona Science Center.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06

If you haven’t checked out the “Survival of the Slowest” exhibit at The Arizona Science Center, you’ll want to head down there before it ends!

The exhibit showcases a variety of “slow” species who have learned to adapt and survive in our planet. Live snakes, tortoises, sloths, a hedgehog, iguana, and more are on display at the exhibit.

"Live exhibit" at the Arizona Science Center.

The exhibit is also available in English and Spanish.

Other than the different species on display, here’s what the “live” exhibit features:

  • There are daily presentations [12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.].
  • Animal care specialist: a team member that’s on site to answer questions from guests.
  • An opportunity to learn between warm- and cold-blooded species. Plus, you can “see the unique ways they hide from predators.”

IF YOU GO

  • Survival of the slowest” is open until August 7, 2022.
  • Location: Sybil B. Harrington Gallery, Level 3, at the Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]

COST

  • General Admission: $8.95
  • Children under 3 are free.
  • Member Admission: $6.95
