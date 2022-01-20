Survival of the Slowest: New exhibit explores how 'slow' animals survive and adapt

PHOENIX — From a 66-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex to spiders and scorpions, the next exhibition to visit the Arizona Science Center will look at some of the slower species on earth — sloths, tortoises, chameleons, ball pythons — and how they've learned to adapt and survive.

"Survival of the Slowest" will also showcase species that are not just slow, but sometimes viewed as small or weak, and how that can be advantageous.

It is set to open on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, and will be on display for six months, currently scheduled through Aug. 7, 2022.

More than 20 animals will be on display, including various snakes, tortoises, chameleons, geckos, lizards, and bearded dragons. There will also be live demonstrations with a pair of two-toed sloths, a green iguana, a red-footed tortoise, and a Four-toed hedgehog, a news release said.

"Guests will get to see these intriguing animals and take time to consider how they survive and interact with their world," said Dean Briere, CEO of Arizona Science Center, in a statement.

Admission to the science center is $15 for kids, aged 3-17, and $20 for adults. Entry to the new exhibit will be an additional $7 for members and $9 for non-members. Museum hours are 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. every day.

Everyone two years and older are required to wear a mask inside the science center, part of its COVID-19 safety guidelines.