PHOENIX — If you’ve ever wanted to unwind and paint, but didn’t have the tools, place, or space to do so… you’ll want to check out Brightside Studios in Phoenix.

The mission here, is to “support local creatives.” That means you don’t have to be an artist to go. Brad and Vanessa Kuenn, owners & founders, encourage anyone to just show up, grab a canvass and just paint for fun or to de-stress.

There are four main components to Brightside Studios: its full studio, the café, the classes available, and the series of events hosted at the space.

EXPRESS YOURSELF WITH NO GUILT

“People don’t want to make a mess in their house and get paint everywhere or -you know- buy a bunch of paint and not know what to do with it. We have that option here where you can make a mess and kind of leave the mess and let us pick-up after you,” shared Vanessa Kuenn to ABC15.

Vanessa Kuenn | Brightside Studios A look inside Brightside Studios.

“If you’re coming in- whether it’s the first time or if you’re a member already- we have studio assistants who will help with everything; from kind of getting you started, helping you pick out some brushes… finding you a spot that you’re comfortable in at the studio, and up to cleaning up your brushes,” added Mrs. Kuenn.

A DREAM THAT SURVIVED A PANDEMIC & CANCER

Safe to say that Brightside Studios didn’t happen overnight. The Kuenn’s bought the location back in 2019, but it took years to open the studio.

When they began the renovation and construction phase, they hit a hurdle with city permits and other things when the pandemic started in 2020.

On top of that, Brad had Cancer and was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. In 2021 he had a bone marrow transplant, and it wasn’t till 2022 that Brightside Studios opened its doors to the public.

“Vanessa… she took over,” said Brad Kuenn to ABC15. “We have two young boys, she kept our family going... she kept Brightside going, she worked with the community, and just didn’t let our dream die. Brightside would not be here without her.”

LOCATION: 839 E. Camelback Rd in Phoenix, AZ.

COST: One day pass [$39.99], monthly pass [$99.99], and the annual pass [$999.99].

HOURS: Monday-Wednesday [ 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. ], Thursday-Saturday [ 9a.m. - 10 p.m. ], and Sunday [ 9a.m. - 5 p.m. ].