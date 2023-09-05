Watch Now
Fall Arizona Restaurant Week: what to know about the 10-day dining event

180 restaurants are participating in the food affair
Arizona Restaurant Week offers three-course meals at set prices.
Arizona Restaurant Week
Posted at 2:32 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 17:32:51-04

PHOENIX — It’s that time of year again, Arizona Restaurant Week is back for its fall edition! This 10-day event runs from September 8-17 and gives you an excuse to try out new restaurants!

To date, 180 restaurants will be participating in the event! The lineup for this fall not only includes restaurants in the Valley, but also businesses in Willcox, Flagstaff, Bisbee, Tucson, and Sierra Vista.

“We encourage you to enjoy your favorite restaurants, try new ones and most importantly, get out there and support our hospitality industry that continues to succeed largely due to customers’ loyalty. We are so thankful to be part of such an enthusiastic dining community,” said Steve Chucri, Arizona Restaurant Association President & CEO, in a news release sent to ABC15.

Restaurants participating in this dining event will offer three-course prix fixe menus for either $33, $44, or $55 per person. Here are some of the new restaurants that are joining the fall lineup:

  • Adam’s Table
  • Big Tex BBQ
  • Blue Hound
  • Buck & Rider
  • Café Roka
  • Doc’s Watering Hole
  • Fabio on Fire
  • Federal American Grille
  • Fire at Will
  • J’s Kitchen
  • La Unica
  • La Cornucopia Café
  • McArthur’s
  • Mowry & Cotton
  • Neighborhood Services Bar & Restaurant
  • Pa’la Downtown
  • Pescado Borracho
  • Rita’s Cantina

Reservations are highly recommended if you’re planning on going to any of the restaurants- you can see the full list of the participating businesses right here.

