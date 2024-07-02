Explore the Sonoran Desert with ATV & UTV tours at Arizona Outdoor Fun

NEW RIVER, AZ — Located between New River and Black Canyon City off the I-17, Arizona Outdoor Fun offers an exhilarating mix of rugged off-road trails and scenic views, perfect for those seeking an adventure through the state's desert landscape.

“It goes back to what you want,” said Jeff Miller, lead guide at Arizona Outdoor Fun. “If you want the challenge and a bit of physical activity, those quads are the way to go. If you’re just wanting a scenic tour, take that UTV, go out and enjoy yourself. They’re all great, no matter what you take."

This two-hour adventure offers 5-6 miles of trail on an ATV quad or 14 miles on a top-of-the-line UTV.

Zack Perry

The diverse trails showcase the best of the Sonoran Desert, including its wildlife—donkeys, wild burros, coyotes, and even occasional mountain lions and snakes.

“Our terrain is rocky and rough,” Miller said. “We have a lot of mountains that we climb. On our private property, we’ve had a special person who used to design Supercross tracks come in and design our tracks. So that quad track is pretty cool.”

Zack Perry

Whether you’re an experienced off-roader or a first-timer, the guides ensure a fun and safe experience on the trail.

“As you come out, we want you to have a fun trip,” Miller said. “We also want to educate you and give you an experience that nobody else offers."

Make sure to prepare for the heat and stay hydrated. Mornings are the most popular time during the summer months.

Zack Perry

Guided ATV and UTV tours start around $75 per person.

Arizona Outdoor Fun is located at 61112 Black Canyon Fwy, New River. Click here for more information.