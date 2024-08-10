Explore prehistoric past at Arizona Museum of Natural History

MESA — For those looking to step back in time, the Arizona Museum of Natural History in downtown Mesa offers a glimpse into our prehistoric past.

Explore life-size dinosaur replicas, including the museum’s centerpiece, Dinosaur Mountain, where animatronic giants roar to life alongside a 3-story cascading waterfall.

Among the museum’s most impressive displays are the mammoth skeletons, which are towering reminders of the Ice Age creatures that once roamed Arizona.

“It’s the only spot in Arizona where you can see real dinosaurs, real fossil evidence,” said Simon Tipene Adlam, Director of Arizona Museum of Natural History. “We have over 60,000 artifacts and specimens from here in Arizona.”

You can try gold panning, participate in archaeological digs, and explore a replica territorial jail.

Admission is $16 for adults, $13 for students 13+ and $9 for children 3-12. The Family Group pass is $50 for two adults and four kids.

The Arizona Museum of Natural History is located at 53 N Macdonald, Mesa. Click here for more information.

———-