Everything you need to know about the Rainbows Festival in Phoenix

This free two-day festival takes place on March 23 & 24
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Hello March, hello fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives us the breakdown on what's new and exciting in the Valley this month.
Crowd watching Ada Vox perform at the Rainbows Festival in Phoenix.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Mar 19, 2024
PHOENIX — It’s that time of year again… the Rainbows Festival returns this March to Phoenix!

This is an outdoors event.
“[It’s] free, family-friendly, open to the public and it's pet friendly as well,” said Jeremy Helfgot, on behalf of Phoenix Pride, to ABC15. “It's a free event, it's open to the public and while it is an event for the LGBTQ plus and allied community, it's an event that's open to everybody. Anyone who wants to come and have fun and be positive is going to be welcomed to join us.”

The fun takes place at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix.

“This is an event that's been running for more than two decades annually in the Valley. It's our annual Street Fair. We're expecting a crowd of more than 30,000 throughout the weekend,” said Helfgot.

More than 130 exhibitors from around the community will be at the event, according to Helfgot.
ENTERTAINMENT 

There will be two stages at the festival for live performances throughout the weekend, according to Helfgot.

Crowd watching Ada Vox perform at the Rainbows Festival in Phoenix.
“We're bringing in British renowned vocalist and actress Luciana, and on Sunday, we are very excited to welcome the legendary founder of Wigstock, Lady Bunny, to our main stage at 5 p.m. So, it is going to be a wonderful weekend for people looking to have a good time,” said Helfgot.

IF YOU GO

  • When: March 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Heritage Square Park [113 N 6th St] in Phoenix
  • Cost: free admission.
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. The Rainbows Festival is featured in minute 8 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.

