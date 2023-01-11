Events: Home & Garden Show, Disney On Ice, Chandler Multicultural Festival and more

PHOENIX — From taking the kids to watch their favorite Disney characters, to having fun at a free East Valley festival, and possibly having date night at an ASU hockey game — there’s lots to do this weekend!
Here’s where to head out:
CHANDLER MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
- What to expect: Several food trucks, kids' activities, music, cultural performers, art and more.
- Cost: Free.
- When: Saturday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.] in Chandler
AIRBASE ARIZONA’S ‘FAMILY FUN DAY’
- Activities include: Kids Adventure Hunt, Aviation Technology Challenge, a hidden history tour and see several aircraft on display!
- When: January 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: $5 per person or $10 for a family of four, kids 5 and under get free admission.
- Where: Airbase Arizona Flying Museum [2017 N. Greenfield Rd.] in Mesa.
‘CELEBRATE ELECTRONIC MUSIC’ AT THE MIM
- What to expect: Some of the family friendly activities include a music lab, photo booth, gallery tour, and other live performances.
- Cost: General admission $20, teens (13-19) $15, and children (4-12) $10, and kids 3 and under enter for free.
- When: January 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) located at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.] in Phoenix
MARICOPA COUNTY HOME & GARDEN SHOW
- Cost: $8 for adults, $1 for children ages 3 – 12
- When: January 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Arizona State Fair Grounds [1826 W McDowell Rd] in Phoenix
- Deals: $4 admission for guests with military identification; Children 2 years and under enter for free; Seniors 60+ on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. pay $4; From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday, admission is $2.
DISNEY ON ICE: ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES
- Cost: Tickets start at $25
- When:
- January 12 at 7 p.m.
- January 13 at 7 p.m.
- January 14 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
- January 15 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Where: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix
PETSMART’S MVPETS TAILGATE EXPERIENCE
- Some of the activities the event will feature, include: a life-sized hamster wheel that attendees get on, create a custom football player card with their pet’s photo and more.
- Cost: Free
- When: Sunday, January 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: PetSmart [25372 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy] in Peoria
- What to expect: Guests get to watch artists ‘battle the clock & each other’ in three rounds to determine the winner of this live art contest.
- Cost: Tickets at the door are $25, general admission online is $20
- When: Friday, January 13, from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel [1100 North Central Avenue]
- Cost: Tickets start at $12
- When: January 14, 15 at 4 p.m.5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Where: Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St] in Phoenix
- Cost: Tickets start at $33.50
- When: January 14 and 15, show times vary.
- Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix
‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO
- LAST CHANCE: You'll be able to enjoy the festive lights from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Sunday, January 15!
Cost
- If you purchase your ticket online it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.
- Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate is $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.
- Children ages 2 and under get in for free.
- Where: Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway]
- When: You have a chance to skate here until January 16, 2023. Session times vary throughout the week, click here to see the skating hours calendar.
- Cost: Adults/children [$20 includes skate rental/ $17 if you bring your own skates], toddlers: [$16], military [$17] and season pass [$145, includes skate rental].
- Where: Westgate [6751 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale
CONSERVATORY OF DANCE 8TH ANNUAL WINTER CONCERT
- Cost: Tickets start at $18
- When: Saturday, January 14, at 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Madison Center for the Arts [5601 North 16th Street] in Phoenix
