Events: Home & Garden Show, Disney On Ice, Chandler Multicultural Festival and more

PHOENIX — From taking the kids to watch their favorite Disney characters, to having fun at a free East Valley festival, and possibly having date night at an ASU hockey game — there’s lots to do this weekend!

Here’s where to head out:

CHANDLER MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL

What to expect: Several food trucks, kids' activities, music, cultural performers, art and more.

Cost: Free.

When: Saturday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.] in Chandler

AIRBASE ARIZONA’S ‘FAMILY FUN DAY’

Activities include: Kids Adventure Hunt, Aviation Technology Challenge, a hidden history tour and see several aircraft on display!

When: January 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person or $10 for a family of four, kids 5 and under get free admission.

Where: Airbase Arizona Flying Museum [2017 N. Greenfield Rd.] in Mesa.

‘CELEBRATE ELECTRONIC MUSIC’ AT THE MIM

What to expect: Some of the family friendly activities include a music lab, photo booth, gallery tour, and other live performances.

Cost: General admission $20, teens (13-19) $15, and children (4-12) $10, and kids 3 and under enter for free.

When: January 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) located at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.] in Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY HOME & GARDEN SHOW

Cost: $8 for adults, $1 for children ages 3 – 12

When: January 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Arizona State Fair Grounds [1826 W McDowell Rd] in Phoenix

Deals: $4 admission for guests with military identification; Children 2 years and under enter for free; Seniors 60+ on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. pay $4; From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday, admission is $2.

DISNEY ON ICE: ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES

Cost: Tickets start at $25

When:

January 12 at 7 p.m. January 13 at 7 p.m. January 14 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m. January 15 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Where: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix



PETSMART’S MVPETS TAILGATE EXPERIENCE

Some of the activities the event will feature, include: a life-sized hamster wheel that attendees get on, create a custom football player card with their pet’s photo and more.

Cost: Free

When: Sunday, January 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: PetSmart [25372 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy] in Peoria



ART BATTLE PHOENIX

What to expect: Guests get to watch artists ‘battle the clock & each other’ in three rounds to determine the winner of this live art contest.

Cost: Tickets at the door are $25, general admission online is $20

When: Friday, January 13, from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel [1100 North Central Avenue]

‘BEAUTIFICA 360’

Cost: Tickets start at $12

When: January 14, 15 at 4 p.m.5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Where: Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St] in Phoenix

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

Cost: Tickets start at $33.50

When: January 14 and 15, show times vary.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

LAST CHANCE: You'll be able to enjoy the festive lights from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Sunday, January 15!

Cost



If you purchase your ticket online it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate is $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

Children ages 2 and under get in for free.

Where: Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway]

SKATE WESTGATE

When: You have a chance to skate here until January 16, 2023. Session times vary throughout the week, click here to see the skating hours calendar.

Cost: Adults/children [$20 includes skate rental/ $17 if you bring your own skates], toddlers: [$16], military [$17] and season pass [$145, includes skate rental].

Where: Westgate [6751 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale

CONSERVATORY OF DANCE 8TH ANNUAL WINTER CONCERT

Cost: Tickets start at $18

When: Saturday, January 14, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Madison Center for the Arts [5601 North 16th Street] in Phoenix

BIG VALLEY EVENTS COMING TO THE VALLEY