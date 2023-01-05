Watch Now
Your 2023 guide to the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction in Scottsdale

Know the dates, discounts, schedule and more
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 12:05:04-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale this month!

FAST FACTS

  • The event runs from January 21- 29; gates open at 8 a.m. each day
  • Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road]
  • A clear bag policy is in effect for all the events at Barrett-Jackson.
  • Want to get the Senior, Military, Student, or First Responder discount? You’ll have to present a valid ID to get the deal.
  • ‘Children 12 and under are free with an accompanying paying adult’ on January 21, according to event officials.
  • Tickets are less expensive when bought online versus at the venue.
  • VIP packages are available too.

TICKET PRICES

  • Single-day admission prices vary.
    • Adult ticket prices range from $25-$89.
    • Senior, Military, Student, First Responder ticket prices range from $21-$72.
    • Children ticket prices range from $0- $39.

‘All-Session Passes’ are valid January 21- 29; these tickets are available through January 20.

  • Adults $199
  • Senior, Military, Student, First Responder $160
  • Children $83

Day-Of Tickets for the ‘All-Session Passes’ (Online/At Gate) are available through January 28.

  • Adults $215
  • Senior, Military, Student, First Responder $171
  • Children $104

SPECIAL EXPERIENCES AT BARRETT-JACKSON

*The video below features previous Toyota Thrill Ride at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson.

  • RAM Off-Road Experience
  • TRD Pro Dirt Ride
  • Lucid Driving Experience
  • Volkswagen Driving Experience
  • Monster Energy BMX Show presented by Coca-Cola
  • Live Music from Crown Kings at Billy’s Tequila Music Stage
  • Corporate Pinewood Derby
  • Barrett-Jackson Cup Parade presented by Castrol
  • Future Collector Car Show presented by Meguiar’s
  • Live Music at Billy’s Tequila Music Stage
  • Chevrolet and Ford Hot Laps

Staple events: Collector Car Auction, Automobilia Auction, and the Barrett-Jackson Cup Winner announcement. Food Courts and sponsor Displays are Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

