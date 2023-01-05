Your 2023 guide to the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale this month!

Join @tweetAprilRose as we take a #FirstLook at this 1966 @chevrolet #Corvette custom coupe that won the 2022 @SEMASHOW #BattleoftheBuilders Young Guns category. Lot 1374 will selling the block at the 2023 #Scottsdale Auction with No Reserve.



More info https://t.co/tXRIUEi7ho pic.twitter.com/vzyWyhBUz3 — Barrett-Jackson (@Barrett_Jackson) January 4, 2023

FAST FACTS

The event runs from January 21- 29; gates open at 8 a.m. each day

Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road]

A clear bag policy is in effect for all the events at Barrett-Jackson.

Want to get the Senior, Military, Student, or First Responder discount? You’ll have to present a valid ID to get the deal.

‘Children 12 and under are free with an accompanying paying adult’ on January 21, according to event officials.

Tickets are less expensive when bought online versus at the venue.

VIP packages are available too.

TICKET PRICES

Single-day admission prices vary.

Adult ticket prices range from $25-$89. Senior, Military, Student, First Responder ticket prices range from $21-$72. Children ticket prices range from $0- $39.



‘All-Session Passes’ are valid January 21- 29; these tickets are available through January 20.

Adults $199

Senior, Military, Student, First Responder $160

Children $83

Day-Of Tickets for the ‘All-Session Passes’ (Online/At Gate) are available through January 28.

Adults $215

Senior, Military, Student, First Responder $171

Children $104

SPECIAL EXPERIENCES AT BARRETT-JACKSON

Gearing Towards the Future’s STEMFest presented by Ford, Lucid, Safe Haven, and Arizona SciTech Institute

Fantasy Bid presented by Dodge

Boy Scouts Pinewood Derby

Dodge Thrill Rides and GR Supra Thrill Rides

*The video below features previous Toyota Thrill Ride at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson.

RAM Off-Road Experience

TRD Pro Dirt Ride

Lucid Driving Experience

Volkswagen Driving Experience

Monster Energy BMX Show presented by Coca-Cola

Live Music from Crown Kings at Billy’s Tequila Music Stage

Corporate Pinewood Derby

Barrett-Jackson Cup Parade presented by Castrol

Future Collector Car Show presented by Meguiar’s

Live Music at Billy’s Tequila Music Stage

Chevrolet and Ford Hot Laps



Staple events: Collector Car Auction, Automobilia Auction, and the Barrett-Jackson Cup Winner announcement. Food Courts and sponsor Displays are Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

