Enjoy free holiday light displays to explore across the Valley this season

GLENDALE, AZ — We know the holidays can be pricey, but there are many free light displays around the Valley to enjoy without spending a dime!

Sparkling Surprise

You can wander through whimsical “holiday lands,” including the Magical Forest, Polar Land, Under the Sea, Toyland, Lake of Surprises, Candy Land, and the new additions of Liberty Lane and Farmland.



The lights will be displayed each day from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Surprise Community Park until December 28, 2025.

Address: 16089 N Bullard Ave in Surprise

Check out ABC15's previous tour of the Sparkling Surprise in the viewer below:

‘Sparkling Surprise,’ the free holiday light display that spans several acres of land

Avondazzle Holiday Light Display

The free, family-friendly Avondale Light Display at the Civic Center features large, illuminated structures perfect for photos.



The event is available until January 1, 2026.

Address: 11465 W Civic Ctr Dr. in Avondale

Check out ABC15's previous tour of Avondazzle in the viewer below:

Take a tour of the ‘Avondazzle Holiday Light Display’ in the West Valley

Merry Main St.

Activities include the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink, visits with Santa, Mesa’s Christmas Tree, Jack Frost’s Food Truck Forest, the Holiday Sunset Market, Holiday Happenings at the Mesa Arts Center, and more. Most activities are free. There are dazzling lights on Main Street with holiday characters to take pictures with.



Address: Lights and activities of the East Valley festivity are found on Main St. between Robson and LeSueur. You can check out the event map right here.

The Mesa Temple Christmas Lights

The Christmas light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints features thousands of lights on trees and cacti, 10 biblical vignettes, and QR codes for extra content.



Light display is available until December 30.

Address: 455 E Main St in Mesa

Check out ABC15's previous tour of this Christmas experience in the viewer below:

Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas Lights returns, here’s what you need to know

Downtown Chandler Holiday Magic

From November 29 to December 30, downtown visitors can enjoy holiday decorations, photo ops, and festivities at Downtown Chandler Holiday Magic featuring Sugarland, an interactive display of holiday decorations. And be sure to check out the city’s Tumbleweed Tree, which is wrapped with more than 1,200 LED lights.



Address: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park [3 S. Arizona Ave.]

Glendale Glitters

The Holiday Light Display in Downtown Glendale runs nightly through December 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering visitors a chance to enjoy festive lights, explore shops, and experience the holiday spirit.



Address: Your starting point can be the Glendale Civic Center [5750 W Glenn Dr.]

ABC15 is highlighting some of the best viewer-submitted festive house displays this season, and we'd love to feature yours on our interactive map of Valley holiday lights, celebrating local neighborhoods' beautiful, free-to-enjoy decorations!

Discover some of the Valley’s festive homes and displays on our interactive map right here.

