‘Electric Pickle,’ new entertainment venue with pickleball courts to open in Tempe this December

TEMPE, AZ — Yes, there’s another pickleball destination is opening in the Valley and this one has ‘entertainment’ as its top priority- and they’re not just focusing on the sport.



Say hello to ‘Electric Pickle.'

Brick & West | Electric Pickle Electric Pickle: A rendering of the pickleball, dining & outdoor entertainment destination set to open in Tempe, Arizona.

“When you feel good and you feel alive, you feel electric. And so, we really thought we'd come up with a name that embodies what we're trying to do. Certainly, Pickleball is a big part of what we're doing, but it's really like it's more about creating an entertainment venue that's more than pickle,” said Paul Frederick, the founder and co-CEO of Electric Pickle and Eureka! Restaurant Group. “We'll have DJs, live bands, big corporate rentals, Bocce Ball, [a] bougie club on the second floor that will both be private yet open to the public. And it's, really, it's like an all-in kind of compassing entertainment venue."

The company will debut its Arizona location in the Emerald Center near the I-10 and Warner in Tempe. The venue will be compromised by a two-story building that will hold a restaurant, and the premise will house nine pickleball courts.

Brick & West | Electric Pickle According to Frederick, ‘there [will] be a big focus on live entertainment on Thursdays and Fridays and Saturday nights.’ This is an aerial rendering of the venue with nine pickleball courts.

“It’s going to look like as if you were whisked away from the heat into like Tulum. [There will be a ]lot of landscape, it's very lush. There [are] a lot of water features. There [are] fire features at night, and it's somewhat of a kind of a vacation spot, if you will. And that's the whole it's part of that whole entertainment factor that we're going for, [it's] to let people escape from their everyday life and come to a place that's fun, that's hospitable, and we are here to take care of you,” expressed Frederick, to ABC15.

Brick & West | Electric Pickle Rendering: Greenery throughout the entertainment concept.

According to Frederick, to use the courts- reservations will all be done online initially to make court usage ‘as seamless as possible for not only the guests’ but for them operationally too.

Brick & West | Electric Pickle The rendering showcases a stage that’ll be on-site as it is one of the venue’s center points for live entertainment.

The venue will have three bars and a two-story restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining areas, inevitably giving guests the "ability to eat anywhere on the premises."

According to Frederick, the restaurant menu will have a wide range of options.

Brick & West | Electric Pickle Interior rendering of ‘Electric Pickle,’ which features a large seating area near a bar.

“Our ethos is global comfort cuisines, or like global eclectic food. And we do different recipes from around the world,” shared Frederick. “So, it could be Korean bowl [,] Mexico City tacos, Neapolitan pizzas, U.S. sandwiches and burgers, […] we have sushi rolls too. So, it's, it's really a little bit for everything, but it's well merchandise. So, there is something for everybody. We call it a good ‘barbell menu,’ which means from one end of the barbell to the other, there's something for everybody, and it's very approachable in price point.



The new entertainment concept is slated to open on Monday, December 16.

Electric Pickle will be located at 8688 S. Emerald Drive in Tempe.

Reservations will open two weeks before the grand opening.

Brick & West | Electric Pickle Rendering of some of its pickleball courts.

This Tempe location not only marks its Arizona debut but also its U.S. flagship as the company plans to open more in the country.

