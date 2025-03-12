Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘Edo Japanese Grill’ to debut its first U.S. location in Chandler

The restaurant has announced its grand opening date
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 2) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Spring into some fun this March with free entertainment, celebrity sightings, and cultural experiences that’ll make you feel like you’re transported out of the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks on events and attractions to check out with family!
Posted

CHANDLER, AZ — Edo Japanese Grill, the Canadian brand known for its teppanyaki-style meals, will debut its first U.S. location with a restaurant in Chandler!

Poke Bowl at 'Edo Japanese Grill'
Poke Bowl at 'Edo Japanese Grill'

“Edo Japanese Grill will serve fresh teppanyaki-style meals inspired by the tastes, sights, and sounds of Japan. Edo Japanese Grill is known for preparing food fresh on a sizzling 450°F teppan grill, which sears the ingredients to perfection while locking in flavor. Meals are then topped off with Edo’s signature teriyaki sauce,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

Meal options at 'Edo Japanese Grill'

The restaurant is set to open in Chandler and has announced its grand opening for Saturday, March 15. 

Image features Edo Japanese Grill's Boba Tea
Image features Edo Japanese Grill's Boba Tea

Edo Japanese Grill is an extension of the Canadian brand Edo Japan in which is a restaurant chain that originated in Canada and opened its first storefront in 1979 in Calgary, Alberta.

The founder, Reverend Susumu Ikuta, migrated from Japan to Canada “with a mission to foster a life enriched with faith and community.” To date, the Edo Japan franchise has more than 200 locations in Canada.

WHERE TO GO

  • Address: 2780 W Chandler Blvd, Suite 6, in Chandler
  • Grand opening is set for March 15. To celebrate is U.S. debut, the restaurant will be “featuring an all-day special offering Teriyaki Bowls (Chicken, Beef or Vegetable) for just $4.50.”
More Things to Do stories:
Arizona State Card Show

Things To Do

AZ State Card Show | Autograph signings, hundreds of dealer tables, and more

Nicole Gutierrez
Spring Break in the Valley: Check out family-friendly attractions

Things To Do

Spring break in the Valley: fun and affordable activities for the whole family

Nicole Gutierrez
Oscar Mayer’s ‘Wienermobile’

Things To Do

Oscar Mayer’s iconic ‘Wienermobile’ to make several stops in the Valley

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this March- read more about it right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen