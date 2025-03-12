‘Edo Japanese Grill’ to debut its first U.S. location in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Edo Japanese Grill, the Canadian brand known for its teppanyaki-style meals, will debut its first U.S. location with a restaurant in Chandler!

Edo Japanese Grill Poke Bowl at 'Edo Japanese Grill'

“Edo Japanese Grill will serve fresh teppanyaki-style meals inspired by the tastes, sights, and sounds of Japan. Edo Japanese Grill is known for preparing food fresh on a sizzling 450°F teppan grill, which sears the ingredients to perfection while locking in flavor. Meals are then topped off with Edo’s signature teriyaki sauce,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

Edo Japanese Grill

The restaurant is set to open in Chandler and has announced its grand opening for Saturday, March 15.

Edo Japanese Grill Image features Edo Japanese Grill's Boba Tea

Edo Japanese Grill is an extension of the Canadian brand Edo Japan in which is a restaurant chain that originated in Canada and opened its first storefront in 1979 in Calgary, Alberta.

The founder, Reverend Susumu Ikuta, migrated from Japan to Canada “with a mission to foster a life enriched with faith and community.” To date, the Edo Japan franchise has more than 200 locations in Canada.

WHERE TO GO



Address: 2780 W Chandler Blvd, Suite 6, in Chandler

Grand opening is set for March 15. To celebrate is U.S. debut, the restaurant will be “featuring an all-day special offering Teriyaki Bowls (Chicken, Beef or Vegetable) for just $4.50.”

