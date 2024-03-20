Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Easter 2024: free Easter bunny photos, brunch specials and egg hunts in the Valley

Egg-cellent events to check out with the family
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Hello March, hello fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives us the breakdown on what's new and exciting in the Valley this month.
Easter in Goodyear, Arizona
Posted at 1:13 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 16:13:00-04

PHOENIX — Some bunny wants to have fun this spring with events leading up to Easter? We have you covered! From where to take the kiddos for the bunny photos [for free], to brunch specials and family fun - here’s where to head out with the family.

EGGSTRAVAGANZA

  • What to expect: “There will be more than 20,000 candy-filled plastic eggs for our Easter egg hunts, but that’s just part of the fun,” said Captain Caroline Rowe, Kroc Center Corps Officer, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Families can also enjoy interactive bounce houses and obstacle courses, arts and crafts, Easter devotions, a vendor village with over 40 vendors, and more.
  • Cost: Free.
  • Where: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix [1375 E. Broadway Road]
  • When: Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to event officials, the outdoor egg hunts are scheduled at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. for ages 4 and under, ages 5-8, and ages 9-12.

THE GREAT EGG HUNT AND FAMILY FAIR

  • What to expect: Easter eggs, live entertainment, bounce houses/slides, face painting, and more. Photos with the Easter Bunny do have a cost of $10.
  • Cost: Free and you can register for the event here.
  • Where: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100] in Scottsdale
  • When: Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

48TH ANNUAL DOLLY SANCHEZ EASTER CELEBRATION

  • Where: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Ave.]
  • When: Saturday, March 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

HOP & HOPS EVENT

  • What to expect: There will be more than 100,000 eggs, bounce houses, face painting, a beer garden and food trucks on-site.
  • Where: Goodyear Recreation Campus [420 S Estrella Pkwy].
  • When: Friday, March 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS IN PHOENIX

  • Cost: Free.
  • Where: Near Harkins Theatres at ‘The Shops at Norterra’ [2450 W Happy Valley Rd #1142] in Phoenix
  • When:
    • March 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • March 25-29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS IN GLENDALE

  • Cost: Free.
  • Where: Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale
  • When: March 23 –30, Monday to Friday from 4-8 pm and Saturday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

  • What to expect: More than 10,000 pre-filled eggs will be ready for the “store-to-store egg hunt,” live entertainment, and Bunny photo opportunities!
  • Cost: Free.
  • Where: Tempe Marketplace [2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy Tempe]
  • When: Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HIDE & PEEP SCAVENGER HUNT

  • Cost: $5, can purchase your ticket online.
  • Where: Scottsdale Quarter [15059 North Scottsdale Road]
  • When: Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHOMPIE'S RESTAURANT, DELI, BAGELS, BAKERY

  • Easter specials to-go are available at all Valley locations.
  • “Orders must be received at least 24 hours in advance for pick up on Easter Sunday, March 31,” read a news release sent to ABC15.
  • Here’s what the restaurant is offering for this year’s Easter: The “Chompie’s Easter Brunch” that serves four people is available for $94.99++ and the “feast” that serves eight for $159.99 ++. Both packages include scrambled eggs, bacon slices, ham steak slices, home fries, bagels, cream cheese, fruit salad and muffin loaf.

3RD ANNUAL ROOFTOP EASTER BRUNCH

  • Where: The Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel [100 N 1st St]  
  • Brunch menu includes salads, seafood, a dessert bar, and an array of entrees options. Click here for the full breakdown.
  • Cost: Adults $95, Children (ages 5-12) $55, and there’s no charge for children under 5.
  • When: Sunday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [ reservations can be made online].
More Things to Do stories:
Fort McDowell Adventures.png

Things To Do

Fort McDowell Adventures offers thrilling ‘Jumping Cholla Jeep Tour’

Zack Perry
2:09 PM, Mar 20, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion AP

Things To Do

Megan Thee Stallion bringing ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Global Tour to Phoenix

abc15.com staff
7:28 AM, Mar 20, 2024
onion.jpg

Things To Do

Spend some time with a shelter pet: PHX animal shelters offer dog 'field trips'

Ashley Loose
6:10 AM, Mar 20, 2024

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo