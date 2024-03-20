Easter 2024: free Easter bunny photos, brunch specials and egg hunts in the Valley

PHOENIX — Some bunny wants to have fun this spring with events leading up to Easter? We have you covered! From where to take the kiddos for the bunny photos [for free], to brunch specials and family fun - here’s where to head out with the family.

EGGSTRAVAGANZA



What to expect: “There will be more than 20,000 candy-filled plastic eggs for our Easter egg hunts, but that’s just part of the fun,” said Captain Caroline Rowe, Kroc Center Corps Officer, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Families can also enjoy interactive bounce houses and obstacle courses, arts and crafts, Easter devotions, a vendor village with over 40 vendors, and more.

Cost: Free.

Where: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix [1375 E. Broadway Road]

When: Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to event officials, the outdoor egg hunts are scheduled at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. for ages 4 and under, ages 5-8, and ages 9-12.

THE GREAT EGG HUNT AND FAMILY FAIR



What to expect: Easter eggs, live entertainment, bounce houses/slides, face painting, and more. Photos with the Easter Bunny do have a cost of $10.

Cost: Free and you can register for the event here.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100] in Scottsdale

When: Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

48TH ANNUAL DOLLY SANCHEZ EASTER CELEBRATION



Where: Peoria Sports Complex [ 16101 N. 83rd Ave.]

16101 N. 83rd Ave.] When: Saturday, March 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

HOP & HOPS EVENT



What to expect: There will be more than 100,000 eggs, bounce houses, face painting, a beer garden and food trucks on-site.

Where: Goodyear Recreation Campus [420 S Estrella Pkwy].

When: Friday, March 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS IN PHOENIX



Cost: Free.

Where: Near Harkins Theatres at ‘The Shops at Norterra’ [2450 W Happy Valley Rd #1142] in Phoenix

When:

March 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 25-29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS IN GLENDALE



Cost: Free.

Where: Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale

When: March 23 –30, Monday to Friday from 4-8 pm and Saturday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA



What to expect: More than 10,000 pre-filled eggs will be ready for the “store-to-store egg hunt,” live entertainment, and Bunny photo opportunities!

Cost: Free.

Where: Tempe Marketplace [2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy Tempe]

When: Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HIDE & PEEP SCAVENGER HUNT



Cost: $5, can purchase your ticket online.

Where: Scottsdale Quarter [15059 North Scottsdale Road]

When: Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHOMPIE'S RESTAURANT, DELI, BAGELS, BAKERY



Easter specials to-go are available at all Valley locations.

“Orders must be received at least 24 hours in advance for pick up on Easter Sunday, March 31,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

Here’s what the restaurant is offering for this year’s Easter: The “Chompie’s Easter Brunch” that serves four people is available for $94.99++ and the “feast” that serves eight for $159.99 ++. Both packages include scrambled eggs, bacon slices, ham steak slices, home fries, bagels, cream cheese, fruit salad and muffin loaf.



3RD ANNUAL ROOFTOP EASTER BRUNCH



Where: The Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel [100 N 1st St]

Brunch menu includes salads, seafood, a dessert bar, and an array of entrees options. Click here for the full breakdown.

Cost: Adults $95, Children (ages 5-12) $55, and there’s no charge for children under 5.

When: Sunday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [ reservations can be made online].



