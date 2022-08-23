Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Glendale arena renamed Desert Diamond Arena under new partnership

Desert Diamond Arena - Arena Signage.jpg
Mark Ritenour
Desert Diamond Arena - Arena Signage.jpg
Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 13:52:09-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Gila River Arena has a new name after securing a new sponsor: Desert Diamond Arena.

On Tuesday, Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, ASM Global and the City of Glendale announced the new multi-year partnership.

In the past, the arena has been home to sporting events, concerts, blood drives, vaccine clinics, monster truck shows, movie screenings, and more.

RELATED: Coyotes play final game at Gila River Arena after 19 seasons

Under the new partnership, officials expect the Westgate arena to host more headline events, concerts, and other shows, offering a wider variety of entertainment options to the West Valley.

“Major upgrades” are planned for the 18,000-seat arena, with additional expansions in the area in the works, too.

RELATED: Seven new tenants coming to the Westgate Entertainment District

Previously announced as Crystal Lagoons, the VAI Resort is set to open in late Spring of 2023. A 52,000-square-foot island will be the center point of the 60-acre entertainment resort and the business venture promises to create more than 1,800 new jobs in Glendale.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!