Glendale arena renamed Desert Diamond Arena under new partnership

GLENDALE, AZ — Gila River Arena has a new name after securing a new sponsor: Desert Diamond Arena.

On Tuesday, Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, ASM Global and the City of Glendale announced the new multi-year partnership.

In the past, the arena has been home to sporting events, concerts, blood drives, vaccine clinics, monster truck shows, movie screenings, and more.

Under the new partnership, officials expect the Westgate arena to host more headline events, concerts, and other shows, offering a wider variety of entertainment options to the West Valley.

“Major upgrades” are planned for the 18,000-seat arena, with additional expansions in the area in the works, too.

Previously announced as Crystal Lagoons, the VAI Resort is set to open in late Spring of 2023. A 52,000-square-foot island will be the center point of the 60-acre entertainment resort and the business venture promises to create more than 1,800 new jobs in Glendale.