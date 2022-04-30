Coyotes play final game at Gila River Arena after 19 seasons

GLENDALE, AZ — A contentious collaboration has come to a close in the desert.

The Arizona Coyotes played their final game at Gila River Arena Friday night, ending a 19-year, drama-filled partnership with the City of Glendale.

The Coyotes will play at Arizona State’s new hockey arena starting next season as the franchise waits for word on a proposed new arena across the Valley of the Sun in Tempe.

Several former Coyotes returned to the desert for the final game at Gila River Arena, including former captain Shane Doan and Jeremy Roenick, who shared duties on the ceremonial puck drop.