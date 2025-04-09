Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Country Thunder Music Festival: 2025 lineup and information to know if you're heading to Florence

Dust off your boots, the four-day country festival is back!
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Spring into some fun this April! From a Glendale bike ride to free concerts in Scottsdale and a new blooming exhibit in Phoenix, this month has a lot in store! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a breakdown of all the things to do in the Valley this month.
Posted
and last updated

FLORENCE, AZ — Time to kick up some dust, Country Thunder Arizona is back! Whether you’re already going or thinking about buying a last-minute ticket to join your friends, here’s your guide to the annual Florence tradition!

2025 HEADLINERS

Riley Green, Keith Urban, Hardy, and Bailey Zimmerman will be performing, along with other performers like Sara Evans, Jake Owen, Justin Moore, Angie K, and more.

  • Thursday, April 10.
    • 6:30 p.m.| Drew Green
    • 8 p.m.| Tucker Wetmore
    • 10 p.m. | Riley Green
  • Friday, April 11.
    • 2 p.m.| Nolan Sotillo
    • 3:30 p.m.| Owen Riegling
    • 5 p.m.| Dillon Carmichael
    • 6:30 p.m.| Sara Evans
    • 8 p.m.| Justin Moore
    • 10 p.m. | Keith Urban
  • Saturday, April 12.
    • 2 p.m.| Nice Horse
    • 3:30 p.m.| Bayker Blankenship
    • 5 p.m.| The Kentucky Headhunters
    • 6:30 p.m.| Chayce Beckham
    • 8 p.m.| Ashley McBryde
    • 10 p.m. | Hardy
  • Sunday, April 13.
    • 2:30 p.m.| Angie K
    • 4 p.m.| Josh Ross
    • 5:30 p.m.| Ashley Cooke
    • 7 p.m.| Jake Owen
    • 9 p.m. | Bailey Zimmerman

There’s more music on country grounds- check out the Copperhead Stage Lineup too.

And if you’re a dancer, head to the annual freestyle country swing dance competition, ‘Dancing with the Thunder 2025.’ Line dancing lessons and open dance time will take place throughout the weekend.

ADMISSION

Passes that have sold out: Kona Big Wave, Platinum Experience, Weekend General Admission, Glamping, and the add-ons include the Extra Vehicle Parking, Weekend Overnight Parking, Weekend Day Parking, and the Camper Drop-off.

What’s still available? Passes for the NUTRL Zone – that gets you Exclusive front-of-stage viewing at the Main Stage and more- and if you’re camping on-site, you can still rent a Port-a-potty.

TRAFFIC

  • The four-day country festival runs from April 10-13.
  • The festival is set to take place at Canyon Moon Ranch [20585 E Water Way] in Florence.
  • A map of the country festival can be found here.
  • An influx of traffic congestion to the area is expected to begin Wednesday, April 9; the day that the campgrounds open.
    • “We are advising commuters to use alternative routes and plan accordingly. There will be heavy congestion on State Route 79 between E. Arizona Farms Rd. and E. Cactus Forest Rd. There will also be congestion on E. Hunt Highway and E. Highway 287 coming into town. Traffic Enforcement will be conducted during this event. Our goal is to alleviate congestion safely and as efficiently as possible,” read a statement by the town of Florence.

More Things to Do stories:
Annual Pat’s Run in Tempe | FILE

Things To Do

21st Annual Pat’s Run: Times, parking, road closures, and general information

Nicole Gutierrez
Got Sole

Things To Do

Your guide to 'Got Sole,' the sneaker convention returning to Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
Ambrogio15 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Things To Do

Ambrogio15 closes its Biltmore Fashion Park restaurant

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this April - read more about it right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen