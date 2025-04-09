Country Thunder Music Festival: 2025 lineup and information to know if you're heading to Florence

FLORENCE, AZ — Time to kick up some dust, Country Thunder Arizona is back! Whether you’re already going or thinking about buying a last-minute ticket to join your friends, here’s your guide to the annual Florence tradition!

2025 HEADLINERS

Riley Green, Keith Urban, Hardy, and Bailey Zimmerman will be performing, along with other performers like Sara Evans, Jake Owen, Justin Moore, Angie K, and more.



Thursday, April 10.

6:30 p.m.| Drew Green 8 p.m.| Tucker Wetmore 10 p.m. | Riley Green

Friday, April 11.

2 p.m.| Nolan Sotillo 3:30 p.m.| Owen Riegling 5 p.m.| Dillon Carmichael 6:30 p.m.| Sara Evans 8 p.m.| Justin Moore 10 p.m. | Keith Urban

Saturday, April 12.

2 p.m.| Nice Horse 3:30 p.m.| Bayker Blankenship 5 p.m.| The Kentucky Headhunters 6:30 p.m.| Chayce Beckham 8 p.m.| Ashley McBryde 10 p.m. | Hardy

Sunday, April 13.

2:30 p.m.| Angie K 4 p.m.| Josh Ross 5:30 p.m.| Ashley Cooke 7 p.m.| Jake Owen 9 p.m. | Bailey Zimmerman



There’s more music on country grounds- check out the Copperhead Stage Lineup too.

And if you’re a dancer, head to the annual freestyle country swing dance competition, ‘Dancing with the Thunder 2025.’ Line dancing lessons and open dance time will take place throughout the weekend.

Passes that have sold out: Kona Big Wave, Platinum Experience, Weekend General Admission, Glamping, and the add-ons include the Extra Vehicle Parking, Weekend Overnight Parking, Weekend Day Parking, and the Camper Drop-off.

What’s still available? Passes for the NUTRL Zone – that gets you Exclusive front-of-stage viewing at the Main Stage and more- and if you’re camping on-site, you can still rent a Port-a-potty.

TRAFFIC

The four-day country festival runs from April 10-13.

The festival is set to take place at Canyon Moon Ranch [20585 E Water Way] in Florence.

A map of the country festival can be found here.

An influx of traffic congestion to the area is expected to begin Wednesday, April 9; the day that the campgrounds open.

“We are advising commuters to use alternative routes and plan accordingly. There will be heavy congestion on State Route 79 between E. Arizona Farms Rd. and E. Cactus Forest Rd. There will also be congestion on E. Hunt Highway and E. Highway 287 coming into town. Traffic Enforcement will be conducted during this event. Our goal is to alleviate congestion safely and as efficiently as possible,” read a statement by the town of Florence.



